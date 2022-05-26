Lagos 2023: APC guber committee bars aspirant from primary venue

Wale Elegbede

The Lagos State Governorship Primary Election Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, prevented one of the aspirants, Abdul-Ahmed Mustapha,

from the venue of the primary at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly Onikan Stadium, Lagos Island.

Mustapha, a former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Minerals Resources in Lagos, who resigned some 14 months ago, was one of the three aspirants that purchased the party’s N50 million governorship form earlier in the month.

Others are the incumbent Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is seeking re-election, and Wale Oluwo, a former Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources in Lagos who is also an ally of ex-governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The chairman of the committee, former Deputy Governor of Borno State, Shettima Yuguda, it was learnt, insisted that Mustapha was not cleared by the Screening Committee of the party, and consequently does not have the permssion to access the venue of the primary.

However, the former Permanent Secretary insisted that he was screened in Abuja two weeks ago but the APC has not announced the result of the screening.

He said the Secretary of the Primary Election Committee, Bashir Mohammed, turned him back on Thursday, saying that he was not cleared and as such cannot be given accreditation access to the venue.

Mustapha said: “We were told that we were not cleared by the leadership of the party and as such, they only gave accreditation tags to those that were cleared.

“We went to Abuja for clearance two weeks ago. The results of the clearance were not communicated to us.

“We went to the APC state secretariat at Acme Road yesterday (Wednesday), we tried to get our accreditation tags but we were not given. We were there till 7am this morning before going to the venue of the primary.”

Efforts to reach the committee leaders and the state chapter of the party proved abortive as of press time.

