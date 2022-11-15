Lagos 2023: INEC moves to ensure free, fair elections

ANAYO EZUGWU x-rays the preparedness of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State to ensure free, fair and credible polls in the forthcoming general election

As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) intensifies efforts to ensure free, fair and credible elections in 2023, there is no doubt that Lagos State has become one of the battlegrounds and centre of attraction.

The state is the home of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu as well the base of most of the young people driving the Obidient Movement of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

Although the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) counterpart, Rabiu Kwankwaso, also have huge support bases in the state, Tinubu and Obi seem to be in the lead in terms of popularity and political awareness among the electorate.

As a result of this development, some stakeholders in the state are worried that this close contestation may trigger political violence in Lagos ahead of the election. They also expressed concern that if nothing is done by the relevant authorities, there might be electoral violence in Lagos on election day.

They, therefore, appealed to the security agencies, INEC and the political parties to step up their sensitization programmes on the dangers of election violence. But INEC has expressed readiness to eliminate any form of electoral violence through deployment of technology and with the help of the other relevant authorities.

Speaking at a media workshop on the significance of the media and INEC working together in the 2023 general election to ensure smooth and efficient election coverage organized by the Taipei Trade Office in Nigeria, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos State, Olusegun Agbaje, said the commission has maintained a continuous engagement of all critical stakeholders towards the achievement of free, fair, credible and transparent elections.

Agbaje said INEC in furtherance of its vision and mission to be one of the best election management bodies has embarked on key strategies and programmes of activities designed to leverage technology, accessibility and reliability in order to foster transparency, accountability and a level playing field to all stakeholders all through the electoral processes and election cycles.

According to him, all stages of each election process are designed to be innovative and user-friendly as is practicable to encourage and facilitate legitimate use by eligible persons to enhance the credibility of the election. His words: “Credible and inclusive elections are based on a number of basic democratic principles.

These are affirmed in the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Key among these is the rights to freedom of speech, access to information and equality before the law.

These principles mean that the electorate and political actors have the right to freely discuss political issues and public policies and to express opinions. “Voters and candidates rely heavily on access to the media to both impart and receive information.

This requires an open and diverse media that can provide balanced, impartial coverage and equitable access for competing candidates and parties. “The media has a unique position as both a conveyor and a recipient of information. Its messages can shape public opinion and set agendas. This makes the media a very influential actor and a powerful communication tool.

Furthermore, the media acts as a crucial watchdog to democratic elections, safeguarding the transparency and accountability of the process. Indeed, a democratic election with no media freedom, restricted media freedom, or under the influence of bias is a great challenge for democracy and elections.

“Independent, unbiased, and robust media is essential for ensuring transparency in electoral processes, accountability of elected representatives and for enhanced people’s participation to achieve long-term objectives of better governance in the society.

A media that is responsible and appropriately used will help strengthen the democratic process and contribute to a more credible and inclusive election. “A watchdog should be able to point out flaws in the system or process and consequently come forward with a pragmatic and plausible alternative, not necessarily to criticize; this is the least of its duty.

The criticism must be constructive and point the way forward. It, therefore, follows for a watchdog to be effective in its duty; it must clean itself, shun corruption and avoid any form of smear and smudge.

This is probably the first role the media must play to guarantee Nigerian’s free and fair election in 2023. “The media must first do soulsearching to be sure it does not constitute itself into an appendage of a political party or worse still, usurp the functions of the electorate as umpire. In other words, the media in its pursuit to ensure that the rule of law prevails must not become lawless.”

Agbaje maintained that the sign ing into law of the 2022 Electoral Act Amendment Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari has brought innovations to the regulation of federal, state and area council elections in Nigeria. He said the enactment of the law has come at the right time as Nigeria approaches the 2023 general election.

He noted that it is therefore important for the media to familiarize itself with the Act as the operative instrument guiding the conduct of the election, particularly as the new Act brought the electoral process into the digital or computer age by having an electronic database and also the electronic transmission of results. He said: “This will effectively make us live within the modern-day reality and not the old order.

Thus, the media apart from its own professional codes of conduct and ethics should be guided by the appropriate and relevant sections of the Act. “A free and fair election does not only mean just conducting elections and having exercised a right to vote but it is intended at how well-informed citizens are about the political parties and their candidates, their manifestoes and policies, their previous electoral participation and practices, so that the citizens may be able to make informed choices.

Media is one of the sources of such information. “From both the developing and developed societies, the media has the power to impose its decisions, its views and opinions on the rest of the society.

The media dictates the public taste, decides what the public should know, how and when it should be known and decides what is fair enough for public consumption. Also, it is the role of the media to ensure that the principle of fair balance in the coverage of political party campaigns and activities is observed.

“The media must actively pursue and promote good governance by elected officials as it strengthens democratic and State institutions because of its focus on human rights. Good governance encourages popular participation in national affairs which allows for the inclusion of citizens in law and policymaking processes. In this way, it creates the space and empowers citizens to hold elected and appointed public officials accountable.

“Similarly, good governance also enables civil society to become actively involved in policy making which leads to the wider representation of societal interests in decisionmaking. This was aptly noticed on the road path to having the Electoral Act 2022 passed by the National Assembly and assented to by the President.

“The media has critical roles to play towards ensuring the separation of powers between the executive, legislature and the judiciary as it leads to the independence and effective functioning of all these three arms which constitute the government thereby promoting good governance, creating a conducive environment for the provision of adequate resources for the courts, parliament, law enforcement, and justice delivery institutions, among other state institutions without which the rule of law will be retarded.

“In a nutshell, therefore, good governance is the system that ensures the institutionalization of inclusive participation of People with Disabilities (PWD), strengthens women’s political representation, ensures free media and makes public media accessible to all thus resulting in the creation of a governance system that is responsive to the needs of the population.

When democratic and state institutions are strengthened and are effectively and efficiently functioning according to the rule of law, the end result is delivery of basic social services to the people and overall effectiveness of the government are enhanced tremendously.”

The Lagos REC also charged the media to focus on the fight against corruption by promoting good governance. He said the panacea to corruption in all parts and levels of society is good governance, exercise of authority through political and institutional processes that are transparent, accountable and encourage public participation.

Agbaje also noted that the media should intervene to offer citizens adequate and accurate information about the government and its policies in order for corruption not to violate the public’s right to be informed about government activities and procedures, which compromises the right to political participation.

“Corruption weakens the accountability of state officials, reduces transparency in the work of state institutions, deprives citizens of development and allows human rights violations to go unpunished. In a nutshell, corruption weakens democratic institutions.

“Holding government accountable therefore is a constitutional requirement of the media so that as managers of the resources and wealth of the people and protectors of life, liberty and property of the citizens, the government will be seen to deliver the goods and services for which they have been elected or appointed in the first place and this is a cardinal role of the media for the entrenchment of good governance guided by transparency and accountability, produce true democracy, durable peace and stability and consequently sustainable development in all its facets.

“In carrying out its primary responsibilities of information, educating and enlightening members of the public about democratic principles, the media reserves the right to dispense its wisdom as it deems fit, they must, however, live up to their responsibility by avoiding a sensational or divisive approach in their coverage of political issues.

“They should also actively resist attempts to use them to perpetrate electoral frauds. As media professionals, they should weigh what they say, how they say it and the language used. The media therefore must be expositional and not judgmental.

As the nation approaches the election year 2023 and the commencement of political parties’ campaigns, the media should play a vital role in educating the voters so that they can make informed choices,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...