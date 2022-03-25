Lagos 2023: Jandor declares for Governor, vows to end APC reign

The convener of Lagos4Lagos Movement, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly addressed as Jandor, has formally declared his ambition to contest the 2023 governorship election in Lagos State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP aspirant said berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for taking governance and service delivery outside the reach of the people in the state despite the huge resources of the state.

Adediran, who disclosed this yesterday during his declaration ceremony in Ikeja, Lagos, promised to improve the welfare of residents of the state, if he becomes governor in 2023.

The carnival-like declaration was witnessed by PDP leaders and members from the 20 local governments of the state, including Alhaja Tanwa Olusi, Chief Taiwo Kuye, Alhaji Mumuni Gambari, Dr. Jonathan Nnaji, among others.

While urging for unity of purpose in the rank of the PDP ahead of the governorship primary, Adediran appealed to other aspirants not to feel threatened by his presence in the party, saying they should all work together to wrestle power from the APC in 2023.

He promised to make his impact felt in all sectors by running a transparent government, adding that, “Lagos is a wealthy state and is ironical to see children hawk on the streets of Lagos during school hours which is the reason we said that we are not going to pay lip service to education, we are going to make education free and compulsory. We are going to provide everything that will make children to be in school. We are going to provide school uniforms and make sure that the uniforms are made by local tailors within the locality where the schools are.

“We will identify the schools in each local government and work with the tailors association in that location, thereby creating jobs for the teeming unemployed Lagosians,” he said.

He promised to automate all the health facilities in Lagos, nothing that no patient will be transferred from one public hospital to another without ensuring availability of bed space.

The aspirant promised to address the issue of traffic and robbery inside traffic, pointing out that it would be checked by holding the park managers accountable for any theft around their vicinities.

On his financial capacity to challenge a party like APC in Lagos, he said his goal is achievable because he has the vision and has planned towards it in the past seven years when Lagos4Lagos Movement was conceived.

He said that even though the ruling party has been there for over two decades, its terminal point is 2023.

“We have created the implosion in APC and we are now in PDP, and the deficit in APC is what we have brought into PDP, so the PDP should look at everybody that is aspiring and give the ticket to the aspirant that can truly win the election for them in 2023,” he said.

