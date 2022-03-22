Lagos 2023: Jandor picks PDP nomination form

Lagos State Governorship hopeful, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor), yesterday purchased the nomination and expression of interest forms to run for the office of the Lagos State Governor in 2023 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Jandor, the leader of the popular Lagos4Lagos movement, recently defected from the All Progressives Congress in Lagos to the PDP with his supporters.

Adediran was accompanied to the PDP national secretariat in Abuja to purchase the nomination form expressing his intention to run for Lagos Governorship seat under the party.

Among PDP leaders that followed Adediran to the party’s headquarters are Dr. Niran Adeniji, former National Deputy Chairman SURE-P; Alhaja Tanwa Olusi, Lagos4Lagos State Chairman Prince Sunday Ajayi; Lagos4Lagos Principal co-ordinator Hon. Bode Makinde; Chief Fatai Shodimu, Hon. Hakeem Adebayo, Chief Deji Wellington, immediate past Lagos PDP state treasurer, Hon. Shamsideen Arobieke, Prince Aderinola Adesina, among others.

The PDP sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for members wishing to contest in the 2023 general elections commenced on Thursday, 17th of March, 2022 immediately after the 95th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party ended in Abuja.

In a statement signed by the Movement’s Director of Communication & Strategy, Seun Soyinka, the PDP aspirant, after the purchase, said focus, doggedness and determination to rescue Lagos residents from the stranglehold of repeated dictatorship and clueless governance motivated some of his friends, referred to as Friends of Jandor (FOJ), to align with the vision and support him with the funds used to purchase the nomination form.

“Upon picking the form, Jandor proceeded to the office of the PDP National Chairman, Sen. Iyorchia Ayu to present the nomination forms to him and also express appreciation for his attendance at the official enmasse cross-over ceremony of members of Lagos4lagos into the PDP, which held in Lagos in January.

“In a remark at a brief press conference just after receiving the nomination form, Jandor reiterated the importance of having a new face to govern the affairs of Lagos come 2023.”

He said: “It is exactly 60 days to the primary election which will come up 21st of May, it is such a significant day and being the first to pick the form in Lagos speaks volume about our level of seriousness, it shows that we aren’t joking and we are in this to win”

He added; “In the past elections, statistics have shown that PDP has been polling between 34 per cent and 36 per cent of total votes and with us (Lagos4Lagos movement) coming into the party with our huge numbers, it is exactly what PDP needs to win the state, the huge numbers we brought into the party is a defining deficit for the APC and a definite plus in PDP”

The statement noted further that Adediran will on Thursday 24th of March, 2022 publicly announce his intention to run for the Lagos Governorship seat in an open declaration event.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...