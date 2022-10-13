Lagos 2023: Sanwo-Olu kicks off campaign at Ehingbeti

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday kicked off his campaign at the Ninth Ehingbeti Summit in Lagos, saying he is the best among the governorship candidates in the state based on his administration’s track records in the last three and half years in line with the THEMES developmental agenda for Greater Lagos.

He described some of those contesting against him in the March 11, 2023 governorship election in Lagos State as ‘noisemakers’, noting that when it’s time, men would be separated from toddlers. Sanwo-Olu spoke at the closing ceremony of the Ninth Ehingbeti Summit, yesterday. The governor during the event launched the Lagos State Development Plan 2052, a 30 years plan from 2022 to 2052, to chart a growth path for the State. He also signed Lagos State Wealth Fund Bill and Lagos State Civil Bill. Sanwo-Olu also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Lagos State Government and Del York Group for Lagos Film City as well as the MoU between the State Government and Siemens Energy for Electronics Technician training with Siemens Energy.

Speaking on the 2023 governorship elections in Lagos State Sanwo- Olu said he believed the people of Lagos State will do the right thing in next year’s election by re-electing him. He said: “Today is the day that INEC an officially flagged off campaigns for governorship and House of Assembly elections. “And there is no better time for me to do my official flag-off than at an economic summit like this where we are talking about our city, our people and Greater Lagos. “What we are talking about is real; people can feel and they can see it. “Some people can come here to claim anything.

Some candidates would go about and make a lot of noise. They don’t even know what governance is all about. “We have done a lot and people can feel it. People know this is a government that works for them. “It is not about us; it is really to create that enabling environment for them (the citizens) to do well. Lagos State has witnessed prosperity in the last three and half years even in the COVID environment and that is the trajectory in which we want to continue. “So, tell the noisemakers that after the noise, there would be calm and Lagosians will truly understand what we are talking about.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...