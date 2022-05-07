Lagos 2023: Tinubu endorses Sanwo- Olu, Hamzat for second term

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has given his endorsement for the second term bid of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat. There have been speculations in some quarters that Sanwo-Olu may be denied his second term in office and that a Muslim candidate had been preferred to get the ticket. Tinubu made the endorsement yesterday at stakeholders’ meeting of Lagos APC held at Adeyemi Bero hall in Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja. Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat hands were raised as Lagos APC governorship candidate by Tinubu and other members of the party.

The Governor Advisory Council (GAC) had earlier given its nod to the Sanwo-Olu’s administration bid to rule Lagos for another term. Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, also affirmed the endorsement via his Twitter handle. He wrote: “LET’S GO: Asiwaju endorsing Governor Sanwo-Olu for another term at an APC stakeholder meeting today. Thank you all for all your loving thoughts,” Omotoso tweeted. Other leaders present at the parley were the Speaker of House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa. GAC Chairman, Prince Tajudeen Olusi; APC Chairman for Lagos, Cornelius Ojelabi; and former senator representing Lagos West, Ganiyu Solomon among others.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...