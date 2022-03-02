News

Lagos: 2,245 corps members asked to uphold NYSC tenets

Some 2,245 corps members deployed to Lagos State for the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme have been tasked with the need to uphold the oath of allegiance of the scheme and to contribute significantly to national unity and development. The call was made yesterday by the Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr. Eddy Megwa, who represented Governor Baba- jide Sanwo-Olu during the swearing-in of the corps members at the NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos.

The NYSC oath of allegiance was administered to the corps members by the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, who was also represented by Justice Yakubu Gbadebo Oshoala. Megwa, who said the three weeks orientation course is to properly equip the corps members with the crucible of NYSC programmes, such as para-military drills, lectures, skills acquisition and security tips, among others exercises, however, urged them to adhere strictly to the oath of allegiance they swore to.

Giving the breakdown of the registered corps members at the camp, Megwa said of the 2,245 corps members, 969 are males and 1,227 are registered, while 236 of them were dislodged to Oyo State and 310 to Osun State for their orientation camp programme due to inadequate facilities and accommodation challenges confronting the Lagos Orientation Camp. While saying that the corps members are more committed and determined with self-discovery to serve their fatherland, he added that they should make a paradigm shift in taking the country to the next level.

 

