Lagos: 23-year-old Canada returnee allegedly commits suicide

A 23 year-old graduate of Business Administration, New York University, has allegedly committed suicide in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State. The man, simply identified as Chinonso, allegedly locked himself inside his apartment at Parkview Estate before shooting himself to death.

The incident which occurred on July 27, threw residents of the estate into confusion. It was gathered that the reason the deceased took his life still remains a mystery to his family members and residents of the estate. After the incident, it was learnt that the Chief Security Officer of the estate informed the Ikoyi Divisional Police of the incident.

Confirming the story, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the incident was reported at the Ikoyi Division around 8:40pm, after receiving a distress call about the incident.

He said a team of police detectives immediately visited the scene and the victim’s apartment door was forced opened with the lifeless body of the victim found in his wardrobe.

 

He said: “After combing the apartment, one pulp action gun and a cartoon of unexpended cartridges were recovered and the corpse was deposited at the Lagos Island Mortuary for autopsy and investigation is ongoing on the matter.”

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old driver, has been arrested for allegedly duping unsuspecting passengers. The suspect, Emmanuel Rolland was arrested by operatives attached to Ipakodo division Lagos State Police Command after the act. The suspect was arrested around 11;20pm on Friday, July 29, along Ipakodo road after his victim raised the alarm.

During interrogation it was revealed that the suspect, alongside his conspirators who is at large, while operating in a Volkswagen Jetta saloon car, with registration number JJJ 27 DG, disguised as driver and passengers, picked unsuspecting passengers, and started discussions about some money purportedly kept in the boot.

 

