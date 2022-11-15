Lagos: 6 suspected land grabbers in court for attacking construction company

Six persons were yesterday arraigned before the Tinubu Chief Magistrate Court, Lagos State, following an attack on a construction engineering company in the Araromi Ale area of Lagos – Badagry Expressway.

The accused persons identified as: Ayuba Olabimtan, Moses Matthew Balogun, Ajose Ademola, Thomas Idowu Akilapa l, Johua Ajose and Keke Sunday, are said to be land grabbers arrested following a petition to the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of D Department of the Nigeria Police Force, Area 10, Abuja .

The arrest and subsequent arraignment of the accused persons is contrary to the reports that the engineering company and an estate agent, Alhaji Mutairu Owoeye abducted the accused persons and took them to an unknown destination The petitioners had called on the police boss to save them from the arrested suspects and others now at large despite a court judgement, a Warrant of possession and Certificate of Ocgade cupancy in their favour.

The Prosecutor, Fadipe Abraham told the court, presided over by Mrs KB Ayeye that the arrested persons and others at large forcefully gained entrance into the engineering company’s premises, an action which is described as contempt of court.

In a 3- count against them, the accused person were said to have maliciously damaged the properties of the petitioner and threatened the lives of their workers.

The charge against the accused persons reads, “That you, Ayuba Olabimtan, m, Moses Mathew Balogun, m, Ajose Ademola, m,Thomas Idowu Akilapa, m, l,Johua Ajose,m, Keke Sunday, m and others at large sometime between Friday the 17th day of February, 2017 and 11th November, 22 at Imowo, Badagry Road in the Lagos Magisterial District did conspire among yourselves to commit felony to with: malicious damage, contempt of court, forcible entry and conduct likely to breach public peace, an offence punishable under Section 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.”

