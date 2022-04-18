Metro & Crime

Lagos: 67-year-old man killed for urinating in front of mechanic workshop

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

A 32-year-old mechanic, Ifeanyi Odii, has been arrested for killing a 67-year-old man, Okoh Awoh, for allegedly urinating in front of his workshop at Ikota, Ajah Area of Lagos State.

The suspect said he had warned the deceased several times to desist from the act because that is where his workshop is located. It was learnt that when Awoh returned another day to urinate at the spot again, argument ensued between them. It was in the process that Odii used a wheel spanner to hit him on his leg and he report-edly died a week later from the fatal injury.

 

Odii said: “Awoh never desist from the act, the fateful day he died, I was having issues with one of my boys when he came again to urinate at the same spot. Immediately I saw him, I approached him that I have warned him not to urinate at that spot again but he never listened.

That was how we started fighting. “It was in the process of fighting that I hit him with a wheel spanner on his leg but didn’t die the same day. It was a week after he died and police came to pick me up and tell me that I am the one that killed him. That was how I found myself here. I regret my actions”.

It was also gathered that it took the intervention of policemen and some good samaritan in the area to save the suspect from being lynched by angry traders in the area following the demise of Awoh. The story was confirmed by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

