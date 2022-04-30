News

Lagos: 7 suspects arrested for robbery, murder of police sergeant

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrested seven suspected armed robbers cum murderers, who were involved in the murder of sergeant Edison Fulman attached to Zone 2, Headquarters on April 14, at Shibiri area of the state. The suspects were identified as Esther Newman, Joel Anaba, Ruben Ude, Chinedu Emenike, Abuchi Peter, Chima Simon, and James John.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement yesterday, said the operatives attached to Ilemba Hausa Police Division on April 22, arrested the suspects at Mojirade Street, Shibiri. Hundeyin said items recovered from the suspects include a silver-colored Sienna bus marked LSR 509 HB, a locally made double barrel pistol and four live cartridges. Other items recovered are four live cartridges, one machete, one knife, two screwdrivers, 12 mobile telephones, one access bank ATM card with the name Newton Newman, and some substances suspected to be Indian hemp and one dead snail.

It was learnt that the prompt arrest of the suspects followed a tip-off from residents of the area to the DPO of Ilemba Hausa Division, who led his men to the criminal hideout where seven members of the gang were arrested while others fled. During investigation, it was gathered that the suspects are also being investigated for the murder of one Sargent, Edison Fulman, attached to Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, on April 14. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the suspects and exhibits be transferred to the Command Headquarters for further investigation and arrest of other fleeing gang members.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Senator Kalu attracts four roads to Abiriba community

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, UMUAHIA

UMUAHIA   In addition to the ongoing 53 road projects in various parts of Abia North Senatorial district, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu over the weekend announced he would also facilitate the construction of four roads in Abiriba community  in Ohafia Local Government Area.   Kalusaid:“Inthe2022budget, I have facilitated the construction of Bourdex Road by Bourdex […]
News

Ortom seeks int’l community’s support to tackle humanitarian crisis

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday sought the intervention of the international community to tackle the growing humanitarian challenge caused by armed herdsmen attacks and kill- ings in the state. This was just as fungi infection was said to have hit most of the inmates in internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in the state. The […]
News

Bayelsa monitoring board commends communities for protecting govt projects

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Bayelsa State Directorate for Project Monitoring and Evaluation has commended the various communities in the state for protecting government projects that are sited in their domains. Speaking to journalists after inspecting some of the ongoing projects by the state government, the Chairman of the directorate, Ebiye Tarabina, noted that the Douye Diri – led […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica