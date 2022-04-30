Lagos: 7 suspects arrested for robbery, murder of police sergeant

Detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrested seven suspected armed robbers cum murderers, who were involved in the murder of sergeant Edison Fulman attached to Zone 2, Headquarters on April 14, at Shibiri area of the state. The suspects were identified as Esther Newman, Joel Anaba, Ruben Ude, Chinedu Emenike, Abuchi Peter, Chima Simon, and James John.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement yesterday, said the operatives attached to Ilemba Hausa Police Division on April 22, arrested the suspects at Mojirade Street, Shibiri. Hundeyin said items recovered from the suspects include a silver-colored Sienna bus marked LSR 509 HB, a locally made double barrel pistol and four live cartridges. Other items recovered are four live cartridges, one machete, one knife, two screwdrivers, 12 mobile telephones, one access bank ATM card with the name Newton Newman, and some substances suspected to be Indian hemp and one dead snail.

It was learnt that the prompt arrest of the suspects followed a tip-off from residents of the area to the DPO of Ilemba Hausa Division, who led his men to the criminal hideout where seven members of the gang were arrested while others fled. During investigation, it was gathered that the suspects are also being investigated for the murder of one Sargent, Edison Fulman, attached to Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, on April 14. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the suspects and exhibits be transferred to the Command Headquarters for further investigation and arrest of other fleeing gang members.

