LAGOS: A MEGA CITY OF FLOOD

Rainy seasons bring tears and sorrow to most residents of Lagos. Whenever it rains, flood sweeps chaos and confusion into this 'Centre of Excellence,'

When the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), predicted normal to above normal rainfall season in 2021 across Nigeria, not many took the prediction seriously, especially when the rain did not come early in some part of the country.

However, when the rain finally came, it was with full force, and as always, it was bad news for most residents in Nigeria’s mega city. Worries increased not only for inhabitants but also for visitors to Lagos who take a drive around this “Centre of Excellence” when it rains. By the time it started in late July, many parts of Lagos went back to a familiar path. Residents had woken up to a flooded city that fateful Sunday as areas in Kosofe-Ketu, parts of Lekki and Ajah, and some other areas around Oshodi and its environs were completely submerged.

Residents had to roll up trousers to walk on the streets to avoid being smeared, and motorists had to wade through waterlogged roads. Since then, the people have been recounting the sad experiences of the past and are afraid of what the next weeks and months have in stock for them. Lagos, the commercial hub of the most populous black nation in Africa, is usually exposed to untold economic and environmental hardship every time it rains heavily. Many are often forced to grapple with the horrendous effects of floods with human and vehicular activities paralysed to a standstill.

Though the storm water, accompanied by strong wind, has ebbed in most parts of the city, it has nonetheless left desolation among those that were impacted harshly. A four-storey building under construction in Lagos Island was said to have collapsed, likewise a boat said to be travelling from Falomo to Badagry, which capsized. Many homes and vehicles were equally submerged in the flood, especially in the mainland area of the state.

The storm water also caused flooding in most parts of Lagos Island, particularly low-lying areas like Banana Island and Park View Estate, and environs in Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Lekki and Ajah, as well as Apapa, Ikeja, and other areas. But, the greater challenge is that the problem is not about to abate.

At junctions of feeder streets in most parts of the sprawling city are heaps of used water sachets and debris percolated by shallow floods that found inadequate avenues of normal flows blocking the canals and waterways. Some are overgrown with weeds; others filled with refuse heaps. Kosofe-Ketu, a densely populated “ghetto”, which houses the popular Mile 12 Market where people from different parts of the country congregate, has been the most hit in the recent past.

In virtually every open space in and around this “jungle,” heaps of faeces literally jostle for space with human beings. From the homes, faeces wrapped up in newspapers are launched from windows, scattering into a spatter mess. It piles the streets as though they are articles of ornament. Yet, no one seems to bother about it.

The roads, apart from being riddled with huge potholes and gullies, have been narrowed to single lanes due to the mammoth refuse congealed by rain water whose passage is inhibited by blocked drains. It has been like that for years. Whenever it rains, the flood sweeps the refuse to the middle of the road, making movement of any kind difficult.

Kosofe-Ketu, however, is actually a reflection of the sorry state of most parts of Lagos – a state which appears to have lost its excellence to putrefaction, filth and flood. Ojuelegba, a bustling centre of commercial activities and bus terminal, is also a pathetic site to behold in this season. So is Ojota-Maryland-Ikorodu Road axis, which often turns to a mini-swimming pool each time it rains. Flooding here is so severe that many vehicles get submerged in it, resulting in a long stretch of vehicles on both sides of Ikorodu Road, a major gateway to the city. Oshodi, Mafoluku, Ijeshatedo, Agege and FESTAC Town are equally flood-prone.

The Oshodi-Apapa Expressway is usually a nightmare during the rains as motorists spend hours navigating its difficult terrain. It is still a puzzle that a major epidemic has not broken out in this environment, given the mountains of refuse that dot the landscape. The rains have, however, compounded the situation as motorists and pedestrians now wade through the ocean-like streets. Allen Avenue, one of the major commercial centres, which is also close to Alausa, the seat of the state government, is fast losing its glamour too. The flood at the Alade Market end of the road makes the road impassable for cars and pedestrians.

They are, most times, forced to make a detour or fold up their dresses before they can ‘swim’ through the place. The same scenario plays out in Ikeja Roundabout and Oba Akran Avenue. On Agege Motor Road, the situation is also terrible. Though a federal road, the state government has taken it upon itself to repair it. But, just as those handling the road are busy working on it, heaps of refuse jostle for space at the other side of the highway.

“The situation is pathetic,” says Idayat Balogun, a nurse in one of the private hospitals in the metropolis. According to her, the situation deteriorated when most of the local government areas decided to turn sites meant for refuse dump to shopping malls.

Now, there is no place for the people to dump their refuse,” she added. Residents of Ejigbo, Bariga, Shomolu, Idimu, Ogba and the slums of Ijora Badiya are also counting their losses as flood and refuse have taken over major roads in the areas.

Even the highbrow Victoria Island is not spared by the flood. Most of the streets in the business district – Ahmadu Bello Way, Akin Adesola, Idowu Taylor and many others – are usually flooded, resulting in cessation of business activities due to grinding logjam when it rains. Dolphin, a sprawling estate for business and residential purposes, appears to be the worst hit in Ikoyi. Obalende, the popular bus terminal on Lagos Island, and all the nearby streets such as Lewis, Igbosere and Hawley are usually flooded also. This makes it difficult for workers to leave Lagos for the mainland after the close of work.

Tales of flooded houses, loss of property, several hours of traffic jams and streets completely taken over by garbage are now common. Indeed, for Lagos residents’, living in this former federal capital is now a harrowing experience. Recently, Osejindu Mordi, an interior decorator who works in Ogba, Ikeja, spent three hours between Lagos State Secretariat and Ketu, a journey that usually takes 30 minutes. He eventually got to his house in Ikorodu at 3am. Tosin, who works with one of the new generation banks on the Island, was perhaps lucky.

On the same day, Ogor Anugor, a sales girl in Tejuosho Market, had to trek from Palm grove to Ketu after spending about four hours in the traffic jam at Fadeyi. However, after each downpour, Lagos, the country’s commercial capital with the slogans “Centre of Excellence” and “City of Aquatic Splendour” turns into a centre of confusion and chaos.

Ordinarily, heavy rainfall over a short period of time can cause flash floods in the city, and moderate rainfall over several days can overflow rivers or dams. But Lagos is a low-lying coastal city that should drain itself naturally if the water paths are not blocked by the several buildings that line the banks of the Lagoon, canals, and drains. That mainly accounts for why storm water floods the streets, homes, and other unlikely places.

This, according to many, is a national challenge since flood risk is not properly considered in land-use planning, nor is it properly understood by people living in areas subject to low-probability, high-impact flooding events. Repeatedly, the Lagos State government sends out its work gangs to clean up the city’s tertiary drains and canals and compel residents to clear out their primary drains just before the rain sets in. These water channels are usually clogged with solid waste dumped by some residents that are ignorant of the consequences. Interestingly, the state government knew the rain would come very hard this year.

While presenting the Year 2021 Seasonal Climate Predictions in April, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, said there would likely be “days with extremely high rainfall, which may result in flooding.” The government reportedly discussed with the Ogun-Osun River Basin Authority which, according to reports, has ensured control and monitoring of the steady and systemic release of water from Oyan Dam to prevent flooding downstream. The state had advised residents in communities in coastal and low-lying wetland areas to move upland when the need arises to avert needless loss of lives and property.

It promised to alert them at the appropriate time. But all these have been of little effect. A lot of money is said to have gone into Lagos’ drains. In 1984, the Federal Government, the reports added, took a $72 million loan from the World Bank on behalf of the state government. The aim was to extend the primary storm drainage network of the metropolitan area to ameliorate wasteful and costly problems of flooding.

The loan was repayable in 20 years. There was also an effort known as ‘Drainage Master Plan for Lagos State and Pilot Area Integrated Infrastructure System’, reportedly prepared by a company, Dar Al-Handasah Consultants/ CIVTRA Consultants, an international consortium of professional service firms. It operates in Africa out of Cairo, Egypt, among others, the reports said. The company was said to have identified the storm water drainage problems in Lagos and developed surface water drainage systems in line with sustainable development and green stormwater systems.

“They also proposed effective and economic mitigation and prevention measures. They then prepared a storm water drainage master plan and an environmental policy framework. The company said they went beyond their plans and provided hands-on support to fix part of Lagos State’s drainage system,providing the state with a life that is far less disrupted by floods,” said one report. However, what the recent floods have shown is that the plan was not full proof. With a population of over 21 million people living and working in Lagos, the city experiences a steady influx of people from neighbouring states, and its population is projected to double in size by 2050.

The city, which has earned the status of the largest city in Africa, has a high proportion of residents living in flood-prone areas. Many of these people are actively employed and vital to the economy; nevertheless, they are forced to settle in these areas due to affordability and other socio-economic reasons. The occurrence of natural disasters is of growing concern globally due to drastic changes in climatic conditions.

These changes are said to increasingly be felt in the Global South, ranging from disruption, damage and loss of lives. A recent report by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR) as quoted by Ndubuaku Kanayo, titled: “The Human Cost of Weather Related Disasters” revealed that over the last 20 years, 90 per cent of major disasters have been caused by 6,457 recorded floods, storms, heat waves, droughts and other weather-related events. In Kanayo’s report, Ms. Margareta Wahlström, head of UNISDR, had said: “Weather and climate are major drivers of disaster risk and this report demonstrates that the world is paying a high price in lives lost.” Over the last 30 years, urban flooding, a natural disaster in many parts of the world, his report said, has continued to rear its ugly head. Across both developed and developing countries, flooding, he also said, has killed more than 500,000 people, and displaced about 650 million.

A United Nations report on the International Strategy for Disaster Reduction, also suggests that to reduce the effects of these floods, it is crucial that a sound flood management policy is formulated. Such policy should be driven by knowledge of the frequency and magnitude of impacts of these floods.

