Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway to wear new look soon, Abiodun assures

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday continued his re-election campaign with a visit to Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state, where he assured that the ongoing reconstruction of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway would be completed within the next 18 months.

The assurance came as the governor commissioned the Itori Township Road in the local government, while lamenting the deplorable state of the very-important road and the lukewarm attitude of the Federal Ministry of Works towards road.

This is coming on the heels of the governor’s assurance that he will revisit the case of the 75 coronet Obas and a deft political move to back the re-election bid of his predecessor’s brother.

“We are coming to build affordable housing units in this local government. This is a very strategic local government and we should have affordable housing units here, this is an industrial local government.

“By the grace of God, between now and the next 18 months, this your road will wear a new look. You know that I have done everything humanly possible to fix this road, it is a federal road, just like Sagamu-Abeokuta, Epe-Ijebu-Ode and Agbara-Atan roads.

“The question to ask is; why is this the only road we have not been able to do anything. The answer is simple: the Federal Government insisted that the road is under contract and we should not touch it.

“We’ve done everything. We’ve negotiated with them, we’ve put money on the table, saying we want to partner with you, our people are suffering on this road, we cannot sit down and appear like we are an irresponsible administration and watch our people suffer in vain.

“I am sure that in the next few months, we will reach an agreement with the federal government, and that will bring respite to our people,” he said.

Abiodun also urged the residents of the town to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC ), which are now at various wards across the state, saying that is only way to ensure the continuation of developmental projects in the state.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr Ade Akinsanya, who noted that the commissioning of the Itori township road was a promise made and kept by the present administration, added that the Itori township road would also serve as a bye-pass for the ever busy Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ogun Central Senatorial District, Alhaji Afolabi Salisu while commending party faithful for coming out in large numbers to receive the governor and his campaign team, disclosed that he is confident of victory for the party during the general elections.

The Olu of Itori, Oba Abdufatai Akamo while commending the Governor for embarking on the infrastructural development of the town and the state as a whole, disclosed that the Progressive Obas Forum of Ogun Central are solidly behind the second term ambition of the governor.

Abiodun also called on the traditional rulers and their subjects to vote for continuity in the state, while making case for the emergence of Yusuf Amosun as member of the State House of Assembly representing Ewekoro; Hon. Isiaka Ayokunle Ibrahim as member; House of Representative for Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency and Alhaji Afolabi Salisu as a Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...