Metro & Crime

Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway to wear new look soon, Abiodun assures

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday continued his re-election campaign with a visit to Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state, where he assured that the ongoing reconstruction of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway would be completed within the next 18 months.

The assurance came as the governor commissioned the Itori Township Road in the local government, while lamenting the deplorable state of the very-important road and the lukewarm attitude of the Federal Ministry of Works towards road.

This is coming on the heels of the governor’s assurance that he will revisit the case of the 75 coronet Obas and a deft political move to back the re-election bid of his predecessor’s brother.

“We are coming to build affordable housing units in this local government. This is a very strategic local government and we should have affordable housing units here, this is an industrial local government.

“By the grace of God, between now and the next 18 months, this your road will wear a new look. You know that I have done everything humanly possible to fix this road, it is a federal road, just like Sagamu-Abeokuta, Epe-Ijebu-Ode and Agbara-Atan roads.

“The question to ask is; why is this the only road we have not been able to do anything. The answer is simple: the Federal Government insisted that the road is under contract and we should not touch it.

“We’ve done everything. We’ve negotiated with them, we’ve put money on the table, saying we want to partner with you, our people are suffering on this road, we cannot sit down and appear like we are an irresponsible administration and watch our people suffer in vain.

“I am sure that in the next few months, we will reach an agreement with the federal government, and that will bring respite to our people,” he said.

Abiodun also urged the residents of the town to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVC ), which are now at various wards across the state, saying that is only way to ensure the continuation of developmental projects in the state.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr Ade Akinsanya, who noted that the commissioning of the Itori township road was a promise made and kept by the present administration, added that the Itori township road would also serve as a bye-pass for the ever busy Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ogun Central Senatorial District, Alhaji Afolabi Salisu while commending party faithful for coming out in large numbers to receive the governor and his campaign team, disclosed that he is confident of victory for the party during the general elections.

The Olu of Itori, Oba Abdufatai Akamo while commending the Governor for embarking on the infrastructural development of the town and the state as a whole, disclosed that the Progressive Obas Forum of Ogun Central are solidly behind the second term ambition of the governor.

Abiodun also called on the traditional rulers and their subjects to vote for continuity in the state, while making case for the emergence of Yusuf Amosun as member of the State House of Assembly representing Ewekoro; Hon. Isiaka Ayokunle Ibrahim as member; House of Representative for Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency and Alhaji Afolabi Salisu as a Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District.

 

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Female Circumcision: Lagos monarch flees community with daughter, alleges threat to life

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A Lagos State monarch in Ashasa kingdom of Agbowa, His Royal Highness, Adekoya Adeolu Olaonipekun has fled his community to escape attacks by armed hoodlums, who reportedly invaded his residence over his refusal to present his daughter for a traditional rite. The monarch who alleged threat to his life disclosed that he lost his first […]
Metro & Crime

Planning contravention: Lagos seals 43 banks, hotels, others

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government yesterday said it sealed 43 structures which comprised banks and hotels for violating the physical planning law of the state. Some of the buildings sealed by the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development included 13 banks and 13 hotels. They are located on Airport Road, Ikeja. The Commissioner for Physical Planning […]
Metro & Crime

Kwara community moves to upgrade Police Post, donates land

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

An Ilorin High Chief, Balogun Gambari, Alhaji Aliyu Adebayo, has donated a large expanse of land for the expansion of the Alagbado/ Okelele Police Post in Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara State.   The Ibagun/ Okelele community, the donor said, is desirous of upgrading the Police Post to a fullfledged police division, given […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica