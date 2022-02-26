Lagos, Abuja markets resilient, on recovery path – Ward

Despite the precarious situation of the hospitality business since the outbreak of COVID-19, with demand for hotels in 2020 reaching its lowest ever, there is good news emanating from the hotel markets in Lagos and Abuja. The last time that the two cities saw such a drop off in demand was in 2014 when, according to STR, an international analyst of the hotel industry, the average room occupancy was down to 46% in Lagos, and 48% in Abuja, due to the outbreak of Ebola epidemic, security issues, and political uncertainty in 2015, decreased spending by government and by oil and gas industry as the price of oil dropped, and the economic crisis in 2016 which continued into early 2017.

But then there was a marked recovery from 2017 to the beginning of 2020, despite slow growth in the national economy (proof of the fact that Lagos State’s economy fared better than the nation as a whole), with significant improvements in occupancy. In Lagos, the average room occupancy in 2019 was 62% and in Abuja it was 55%, major recoveries in demand.

In 2020, in common with the global industry, Nigeria’s hotels were hit very severely by the COVID-19 pandemic. In January and February 2020 the market was very strong, continuing the increase in demand from the lows of 2016, and at that time there were expectations of a continued increase throughout the year – it was in March that the impact of the pandemic began to be felt, with hotels and airports closing, and government restrictions on travel, resulting in the worst year on record. Lagos dropped fully 20 per cent from 62% in 2019 to 42% per cent in 2020, whist Abuja fared even worse, dropping from 55% to 29%.

In fact, Lagos’ occupancies were far better than in many other cities, including Abuja, because some of the hotels accommodated quarantining and travellers as well as companies isolating their employees there to “shelter in place” and continue working. In 2021 there was an incredible recovery from a disastrous 2020. While the beginning of 2021 was a bit slow, with many travel restrictions and requirements still in place, and airlift was down, both domestic and international, demand grew from June 2021 onwards, primarily from the domestic (i.e. Nigerian) market.

At the end of 2021, Lagos and Abuja both recorded an average annual occupancy of about 54%. With Lagos about eight per cent below 2019 (the previous “normal” year, and Abuja level pegging. When one considers RevPAR, a metric used in the hotel industry to measure actual revenue, rather than just “heads in beds”, the picture of recovery is even more marked-compared to 2019. Abuja recorded an increase in revenue of 4%, and Lagos was just 5% down, so both cities are pretty much back to their pre-pandemic performance. Putting that into an African context, Accra’s revenue is 40% down on 2019, Nairobi 50% down, and Johannesburg is 60% down. Globally, and even further showing the resilience and recovery of the Lagos and Abuja hotel markets, New York and Paris are 43% down on 2019, London is 54% down and Tokyo is fully 70% down.

*Trevor Ward is of W Hospitality Group and Hotel Partners Africa

