Lagos, Abuja, PH airports get ACI’s health accreditation nod

Stories, Wole Shadare

Three of Nigeria’s biggest gateways, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport and Port- Harcourt International Airport, have been given a clean bill of health in meeting industry best practices by the Airport Council International (ACI).

To this end, two airports, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa have been accredited in the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation Programme.

The two international airports are now the first and second respectively to be accredited in this programme.

The airport health accreditation programme is designed to assess how aligned airports health measures are with the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO Council Aviation Restart Task Force recommendations along with industry best practices.

In a statement, the General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, said: ”This follows efforts by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), led by the Managing Director, Capt. Hamisu Yadudu, and the management team to ensure the safety and security of all travelers and Airport users.

“FAAN recently beefed up safety protocols at all airports, following the new wave of Covid-19, and a monitoring team was set up for each Airport to drive total compliance.

“This is in line with the Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation Programme, which is designed to reassure the travelling public of the safe precautions being taken to reduce any risks to their health as well as maintaining secure airport facility.

