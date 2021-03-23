Sports

Lagos, Abuja Stadiums to be ready by June, says minister

Minister of Youth and sports Development, Sunday Dare, has assured that the on going rehabilitation work at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja and National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos will be accelerated and completed as quickly as possible.
Speaking at the weekend, the Minister revealed that the ongoing rehabilitation work at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium undertaken by Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos courtesy of Chief Adebutu Kensington will soon be completed.
“The Surulere Stadium was abandoned for so many years,” the minister said.
“We started by ejecting illegal occupants, cleared illegal structures to bring out the beauty of the edifice which is comparable to any top Stadium in the world.
“By the schedule of the contractors, the rehabilitation will be completed by June. Things have changed from the way we met them, the adopt a pitch initiative is working, adopt an athlete is also yielding results.
“One of the things that gives me the most concern is the welfare of atheletes, both retired and active. The retired ones are not well catered for. We muted the idea of setting up the athletes welfare fund, later changed to Sports Development Fund.

