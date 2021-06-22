Lagos, Abuja top revenue generation for FAAN

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has disclosed that the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, recorded 58 per cent of the total revenue generated by the 22 airports across the country.

Coming a distant second is Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja with 21 per cent; Port-Harcourt International Airport, Port-Harcourt -four per cent, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano – four per cent while other airports jointly recorded 13 per cent.

FAAN was, however, silent on the total revenue generated in 2020 from aeronautical and non-aeronautical sources, particularly at a period COVID- 19 seriously depleted its revenue and caused the authority untold hardship leading to paucity of funds to carry out major projects.

This is coming as the authority said the completion of the new international airport terminals would help to increase the country’s traffic by additional 15 million passengers from about 15 million recorded both for local and international passengers’ pre-COVID-19 period. Director, Commercial and Business Development, FAAN, Mr. Sadiku Rafindadi, said FAAN was committed in putting strategies in place to increase its revenue base through its aeronautical and nonaeronautical sources.

Delivering a paper with theme: “Improving Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Stream,” at the opening of the Business Summit on Cargo and Aero Logistics and Drone Expo in Lagos, Rafindadi said many successful airports in the world depended more on non-aeronautical revenue sources arising from modern facilities and the provision of services that draw both passengers and nonpassengers to the airports.

He said: “The terminals provide more space to cater to passenger preference, exciting retail facilities, Duty free shops, food and beverage outlets, advertising, car parking among others.

The new terminals shall open up potentials for tourism, businesses and effective use of Bilateral Air Service Agreement, BASA within partnering countries.” Rating the 22 airports across the nation in terms of revenue generation from January to December 2020, Rafindadi disclosed that the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, generated 58 per cent.

He said: “Nigerian airports have enormous potential for high gross earnings if well harnessed. Each airport has their peculiarity in terms of tourism, agriculture, mining and aerotropolis to better improve their viability.”

To shore up its revenue generation, he said FAAN was looking at increasing the share of non-aeronautical activities from below 30 per cent to 40 per cent, adding that this would be done “by focusing on investments in airport infrastructures and tech nology solutions to drive cost optimization, creating enabling environment and improving none aeronautical revenue streams.”

The FAAN Business Director also disclosed that, because about N576 billion ($1.2bn) is lost to medical tourism yearly in Nigeria, in addition to its airport clinics being commercialised, FAAN was designating some land area at the airport to harness nonaeronautical opportunity.

“Nigerian airports have the ability to grow their non-aeronautical revenue considering the geographical location of the country as a hub, the available land, climate, competition, and consumer demand (population).

“With the vast land available at our airports for business, FAAN is open to foreign direct investment and partnership with corporate organizations on different PPP business models through BOT, JV’s and concessions to explore opportunities for improved none aeronatical revenue streams,” he added.

