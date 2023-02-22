Lagos accidents claim 2, many injured

Taiwo Jimoh Two persons were yesterday confirmed dead, while many others sustained varying degrees of injuries in two separate accidents in the Igando and Ikoyi areas of Lagos State.

The fatal accident was said to have occurred at Unity Bus Stop inward Isheri Roundabout immediately after General Hospital around Isheri area of Igando, in the suburb area of the state.

Spokesperson of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr. Adebayo Taofiq said the LASTMA Zonal Head around Isheri, Mr. Afolalu Gbenga who was at the scene of the accident disclosed that two people, a pedestrian and a passenger died instantly in the accident that involved a PSP truck and a Honda Civic car with registration number APP 79 HF at Isheri Roundabout.

Taofiq said their operatives who were on ground at the accident scene confirmed that two persons died and the victims were immediately handed over to medical personnel present at the scene of the accident. He said during investigation it was revealed that a Honda Civic car lost control from the other end of the road as a result of over speeding and rammed into a stationed PSP truck packing refuse by the road side at Isheri.

The two accidented vehicles, the PSP truck and Honda Civic car were removed from the road immediately in order not to cause impediment and allow free flow of traffic for motorists. “In a related development, two other accident victims and many others who sustained injuries were rushed to the hospital on Lagos Island for quick medical treatment by our operatives who were at the scene.”

The accident according to the LASTMA head of enforcement team around Ikoyi ,Bravo Age Lukman involved a LAWMA truck and a commercial bus with registration number MUS 625 XY around Alfred Rewane Road by Marriage Registry intersection inward Golden Gate, Ikoyi.

He said immediate investigation revealed that the fully loaded commercial bus developed a brake failure and rammed into a moving Lagos State Waste Management Authority truck close to an intersection with high speed. Bravo Lukuman further disclosed that while the driver of the commercial bus sustained serious internal injury on his back, his ‘Motor Boy’ had his right leg bone broken in the process.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...