Lagos AD Guber candidate, Salis, loses mother

Muritala Ayinla

The governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy in Lagos State, Chief Owolabi Salis has lost his mother, Mama Tayibat Tijanni Fakunmoju.
She was aged 98. She died in her sleep on Friday, July 3, 2020 and committed to mother earth the following day.
She was daughter of former Olumale of Ikorodu and survived by children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren and a sister.
According to the family, the late mother of the politician would be remembered for always giving to people around her, a legacy said to be inherited by his son, Chief Owolabi Salis, the last born, popularly called ‘Oba Mekunnu’.
With her death, Ikorodu people might likely witness another carnival of national culture in her celebration of life to be announced soon by the family.
Chief Owolabi Salis is a popular New York-based attorney, he has been contesting for the Lagos governorship since 1999. His practice is devoted to helping the poor people of all nationalities of the world and uplifting immigrants.

