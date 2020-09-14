Lagos adopts phased reopening for schools’ resumption

News

After months of speculation and postponements, the Lagos State Government has finally provided more information on the reopening of schools in the state for the 2020/2021 academic session. Besides, it said that preprimary classes in both public and private schools would remain closed until further announcements were made, adding that both the state government, private primary and the secondary schools in the state would resume on Monday, September 21.

 

Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, in a statement, explained that the state was adopting a phased reopening of public schools to enable them “meet COVID-19 social distancing rules and safety protocols and will help us watch the behaviour of the pandemic as we gradually open up our schools.”

 

She said: “The resumption will permit the present JS 3 students who are already in an exit class to revise and get adequately prepared for their forthcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) organized by the Lagos State Examination Board and scheduled between Tuesday, 6th and Monday, 12th of October, 2020.

 

“The resumption will also afford the present SS 2 students an opportunity to prepare effectively for their transition to SS 3. The scheduled dates and venues for Entrance Examination into Lagos State Model Colleges will soon be announced by theStateExaminationBoard.

 

“In the meantime, the unopened classes in public schools will continue their lessons on our various distance learning platforms (Online platform, radio, television and WhatsApp) while the next phase for physical resumption will be announced in due course.”

