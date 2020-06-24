Lagos AG narrates how two cousins raped, killed wife of Maersk Ltd MD

The Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), Wednesday narrated before a Lagos High Court, Igbosere, how two cousins, raped and killed Barnadette, the Hungarian wife of the Managing Director of Maersk Nigerian Limited, Mr Gildas Tohouo-Tohouo.

The two suspects: Olamilekan (Goke) Oke, 33 and Akande Adeyinka, 27, were arraigned on an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, unlawful assault, robbery, armed robbery and rape.

The Commissioner for Justice, who led the prosecution team, said that the duo committed the offences on December 8, 2019 at about 7:30pm, at flat 7A, No 1, Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi.

According to Onigbanjo: “The defendants unlawfully had sexual intercourse with Bernadetta Tohouo- Tohouo aged 44 and killed her by suffocating her to death with a small pillow.

“The defendants also attempted to unlawfully kill Gildas Tohouo-Tohouo, (a Ghanaian working in Nigeria) by stabbing him severally on the neck, head and back with a knife and dagger.

“The defendants whilst armed with a knife and dagger robbed one Gildas Tohouo-Tohouo and Bernadette Tohouo-Tohouo, of several properties including foreign currencies in different denominations.

Others are two iphones, two bottles of wine, two wedding rings and one engagement ring.”

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed contravenes and are punishable under Sections 233, 230, 173, 299, 297 (2) (a) 411, of the criminal laws of Lagos state of Nigeria 2015.

However, upon arraignment, the defendants, who are technician and printer respectively, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

