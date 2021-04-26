Lagos AG warns against use of land grabbers, violence in property dispute

The Lagos State Government has warned residents with land disputes against resorting to self-help and employing land grabbers to perpetrate violence.

TheCommissionerforJusticeandAttorney-General of the state, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), gave the stern warning at a stakeholders’ meeting in Ikorodu with the theme “Land grabbers, the law, and your rights”.

Onigbanjo, who was represented at the event by the Director, Advisory Services in the Ministry of Justice, Saheed Quadri, noted that government had enacted the Lagos State Property Protection Law to prohibit forceful entry and illegal occupation of landed property, as well as violent and fraudulent conducts in relation to landed property.

The commissioner accused some traditional leaders and community members of working as accomplices for land grabbers. Hesaid:“Allwearesayingisthatnooneshouldresort to self-help, there are lawsin place, and violence willnever be condoned in settling of disputes in land matters.

“The court of law is easily accessed by any aggrieved resident. It is important that all residents should learn to uphold the rule of law, rather than resorting to self-help which might lead to killing and maiming of people all in the name of land disputes. This will not be tolerated”.

On his part, Coordinator of the Lagos State Special Taskforce on Land Grabbers, Owolabi Arole, noted with dismay that the use of land grabbers, perpetuating violence and killings over property have contributed to the stifled property development in the Ikorodu Division.

Arole further disclosed that the taskforce has received over 5000 petitions since its establishment in 2016 and that majority of these disputes are from the Ikorodu area. In his comments at the occasion, a muslim cleric and the Grand Imam of Oriwu Central Mosque, Yaya Oshoala, accused lawyers, police and community heads of complicity in violence emanating from land grabbing incidences.

Oshoala was of the view that land grabbers in Ikorodu should not be solely blamed for illegal land acquisition, as some bad eggs in law enforcement agencies, also collaborate with other elements in the community to engage in illegal land grabbing.

“There is injustice on the part of some family elders and the baales (traditional chiefs) due to their greed and selfish interests.

We rely on the police but they sometimes let us down, these land grabbers collude with them to subvert justice”, Oshoala alleged.

In his submissions, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who was represented by the Assistant Commissioner of police in charge of operations, Oladotun Odubona, noted that land grabbing could not be done without the support of conspirators within.

He however exonerated the police from the allegations of conspiring with land grabbers. He maintained that police job is to arrest, investigate and prosecute, saying anything done outside all these is beyond the scope of police work.

