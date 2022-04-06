Metro & Crime

Lagos agency to engage lawyers on new law, monthly rental policy

The Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority- LASRERA, in Conjunction with the Construction Projects and Infrastructure Committee (CPIC) of the Section on Business Law, Nigerian Bar Association has concluded plans to hold a stakeholders forum for lawyers in the Real Estate Sector.

 

According to the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Housing, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, in a statement by the Assistant Director Public Affairs, LASRERA, Adeoti Sobowale the event has been scheduled to take place on Thursday, at Ikoyi.

“The focus of discussion will be on Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority Law- LASRERA LAW and Proposed Monthly Rental Policy Scheme with regards to Real Estate Transactions in the state,” she emphasised.

 

The Special Adviser added that participants’ perspectives and experiences as Learned professionals will also contribute to the deliberations which would play an impactful role in Real Estate Sector.

 

While stressing that Preregistration is compulsory for interested practicing Lawyers in Real Estate Sector, Benson- Awoyinka urged prospective participants to register through, Mr Bolaji Sikiru: Administrator, LASRERA, abolaji@lagostate. gov.ng or Mr. Endurance Uhumuavbi, Administrator, NBA SBL: 08054881300 / info@nbasbl. org

 

