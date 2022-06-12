Lagos agog as Eagles stars faceoff against BYT Academicals

Lagos fans will once again have the opportunity of watching some of the Super Eagles stars since the team was moved from the Centre of Excellence to Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory as Nantes forward, Moses Simon, lead other players in an exhibition game at Eagles Club, Surulere.

Other players expected to feature in the game are Oghenekaro Etebo, Isaac Success, Peter Olayinka, Rabiu Ibrahim and others.

The Managing Partner of B.Y.T Academical and co-organiser, Omobolanle Osoba, said preparations are now in finishing gears, as they are set to host a magnificent game of friendly tussle.

“This exhibition game will feature some of the top players and we are really excited to establish this platform for everyone,” he said.

“Its another opportunity for Lagosians to watch the players again since they moved to Abuja and some of these players would be playing the game against Sao Tome and Principe.

“We have put everything in place for a successful game with other side attractions to make it a worthwhile event.” The game will be played on Wednesday, June 15th, 4pm at Eagles’ Club, Lagos.

