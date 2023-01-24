Lagos Airport: Airlines divert flights, passengers stranded as NAHCO workers down tools

Wole Shadare Scores of international passengers were left stranded at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos as workers of an aviation ground handling company, the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc. (NAHCO Plc.) downed tools over alleged salary issues. Delta, Turkish Air, Ethiopian Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Qatar, and Air France-KLM are some of the airlines the company handles. It handles check-in, boarding, and ramp services for international carriers. NAHCO, had in the heat of the chaos occasioned by the strike embarked by its workers’, accused the staff of violating an order restraining them from embarking on what it termed ‘illegal’ strike action. The firm, in a statement in Lagos, acknowledged that some of its clients were being put through a difficult situation by the insistence of some staff to embark on the strike action despite a subsisting order of the court that restrained them from doing so. “We regret all the inconveniences,” the Group Executive Director, Dr Olusola Obabori said, adding that the Company is already engaging the unions and other stakeholders and are positive the situation would be resolved “within hours”. The aviation unions, NUATE and ATSSSAN last week gave a five-day notice of strike to NAHCO’s management citing slow progress in negotiation for salary review. The company, which just promoted about 2,000 members of its workforce, asked that accelerated negotiation be continued in February to enable the Company to stabilise from the financial effect of the recent promotions. Meanwhile, the strike was later, however, suspended after a meeting held between the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and NAHCO’s management. To reach an amicable resolution, the management decided to withdraw the suit and vacate the earlier obtained court order. Negotiations on staff welfare were to commence tomorrow; while all negotiations are to be concluded within the week with the resolution that all staff should resume work immediately. However, while the situation lasted, many airlines like Qatar Airways and Rwanda, which had taken off, diverted to Accra and other neighbouring nations. It was learnt that Qatar Airlines later went back to Doha with the same passengers after it appeared that the situation would take some time to be resolved. Virgin Atlantic was in a frantic move as of 8.30am yesterday to prevail on the workers’ union to rescind their action while looking for an amicable resolution to the issue. Many of Virgin Atlantic’s passengers are students who were returning to schools in the United Kingdom. Many of their parents and guardians in Nigeria and the UK were heard calling their wards in a bid to know the next line of action. The passengers had arrived at the international wing of the Lagos airport for their flights. They were oblivious to what awaited them. Many were seen yelling at some NAHCO workers for choosing to embark on strike as confusion reigned at the terminal. A traveller, who was caught up in the chaos as a result of the crisis, told New Telegraph that NAHCO workers on Monday morning as early as 7 am told passengers that they were on strike and were not ready to work until their demands were met. One of the passengers who called from the airport expressed frustration at what was happening, saying that they had been left frustrated at the airport with no information from the airline. Meanwhile, Air Peace Airlines, one of the domestic airlines that NAHCO handles yesterday claimed that it lost over N500 million to the action of NAHCO workers, stressing that the industrial action paralysed its operations across its large network

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...