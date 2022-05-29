News Top Stories

Lagos airport runway closed over deplorable state

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has commenced an emergency remedial work on the failed distressed pavement of the runway 18R/36L of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos. According to the airport authority, rehabilitation work will only be on May 28th and May 29th from 0600 to 1300.

 

The runway would also be closed on June 4, 2022, and June 5th, 2022 which could see congestion at the Lagos aerodrome. In a circular dated May 24th, 2022, entitled, “Rehabilitation of Runway 18T/36L”, signed by Dr. Al Ihekwaba for the Airport Manager/ Regional General Manager stated that runway 18R/36L will be closed during the period of the rehabilitation of the facility, adding that the second runway referred to as 18L/36R mostly used by the domestic carrier and one which is shorter than the longer runway for international carriers which is undergoing repairs would be used for arrivals and departures.

 

The decision to close the 18/R runway would cause so much inconvenience to arriving and departing aircraft.

 

There are indications that FAAN had carefully chosen the hours because of low traffic during the hours and as such, the impact may not be seriously felt. In 2017, the Federal Government through FAAN shut down the Abuja airport runway for a total reconstruction.

 

The airport was shut on March 8 2017 for six weeks to enable Julius Berger to carry out complete rehabilitation of the 3.6-kilometers runway. The runway, which was constructed in 1982 was meant to last for 20 years but has been in use for 35 years without major repair and proper maintenance.

 

