Metro & Crime

Lagos Anglican Bishop, Humphrey Olumakaiye, dies at 53

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Lagos Anglican Bishop, Humphrey Olumakaiye, dies at 53

 

 

Bishop of Lagos Diocese, Anglican Communion Most Reverend Humphrey Olumakaiye has passed on at the age of 53.

Spokesman of the diocese Venerable Folorunsho Agbelusi, in a statement issued on Monday said Olumakaiye died on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

The cleric’s death followed a protracted battle with an undisclosed ailment.

Agbelusi stated that the deceased was enthroned as the Bishop of Lagos on July 30, 2018 and shortly after in November 2021 presented as the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos.

He noted his episcopal sojourn in the Diocese of Lagos, adding that subsequently the Province was characterised by phenomenal, physical and spiritual developments of which they are all very proud.

Meanwhile, the Director said detailed arrangements of the funeral obsequies will be made public.

“With heavy hearts, but in the sure hope of resurrection, the Diocesan Board of the Diocese of Lagos announces the sudden transition of the Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos and Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, His Grace The Most Rev’d Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye who was called up to higher service in the evening of Sunday 30th October, 2022 at the age of 53 years.

“The Most Rev’d Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye was enthroned as the Bishop of Lagos on the 30th of July, 2018 and shortly after in November 2021 presented as the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos.

“His Episcopal sojourn in the Diocese of Lagos and subsequently the Province was characterized by phenomenal, physical and spiritual developments for which all of us shall remain very proud.

“We shall keep you posted as detailed arrangements of the funeral obsequies unfold and are made public,” he said.

Born on January 28, 1969, Olumakaiye was elected for translation into the Diocese of Lagos on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, and enthroned as the eighth Bishop of Lagos on Monday, July 30, 2018, at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos.

On September 25, 2021, he became the Archbishop of the Province of Lagos and was officially enthroned on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the Cathedral Church of the Advent, Gwarimpa.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Military recovers N291m illegally refined diesel

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Nigerian military has said that troops conducting anti- crude oil theft and illegal oil bunkering operations, Troops recovered 9,856.1 barrels of stolen crude oil and 1,339,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) otherwise called diesel between January 14 and 20, 2021. Also within the period under review, the military claimed that 500,000 litres […]
Metro & Crime

Tension as gunmen kidnap two in Ondo community

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

My husband’s abductors yet to demand ransom –Pastor’s wife Tension has engulfed the sleepy town of Ikaram- Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State following the abduction of two people by gunmen. One of the victims, identified simply as Gbodi, was abducted a few kilometres from his residence on Okeagbe-Ikaram Road […]
Metro & Crime

Onigbanjo: No going back on VAT collection by LASG

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Lagos State government Wednesday said it is poised to execute judgement granting states the power to collect Value Added Tax (VAT), saying no booby trap will affect its implementation. This was the position of the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Moyosere Onigbanjo (SAN) during a public hearing at the State House of Assembly […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica