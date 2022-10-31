Lagos Anglican Bishop, Humphrey Olumakaiye, dies at 53

Bishop of Lagos Diocese, Anglican Communion Most Reverend Humphrey Olumakaiye has passed on at the age of 53.

Spokesman of the diocese Venerable Folorunsho Agbelusi, in a statement issued on Monday said Olumakaiye died on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

The cleric’s death followed a protracted battle with an undisclosed ailment.

Agbelusi stated that the deceased was enthroned as the Bishop of Lagos on July 30, 2018 and shortly after in November 2021 presented as the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos.

He noted his episcopal sojourn in the Diocese of Lagos, adding that subsequently the Province was characterised by phenomenal, physical and spiritual developments of which they are all very proud.

Meanwhile, the Director said detailed arrangements of the funeral obsequies will be made public.

"With heavy hearts, but in the sure hope of resurrection, the Diocesan Board of the Diocese of Lagos announces the sudden transition of the Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos and Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, His Grace The Most Rev'd Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye who was called up to higher service in the evening of Sunday 30th October, 2022 at the age of 53 years.

“The Most Rev’d Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye was enthroned as the Bishop of Lagos on the 30th of July, 2018 and shortly after in November 2021 presented as the Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos.

“His Episcopal sojourn in the Diocese of Lagos and subsequently the Province was characterized by phenomenal, physical and spiritual developments for which all of us shall remain very proud.

"We shall keep you posted as detailed arrangements of the funeral obsequies unfold and are made public," he said.

Born on January 28, 1969, Olumakaiye was elected for translation into the Diocese of Lagos on Tuesday, February 6, 2018, and enthroned as the eighth Bishop of Lagos on Monday, July 30, 2018, at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos.

On September 25, 2021, he became the Archbishop of the Province of Lagos and was officially enthroned on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the Cathedral Church of the Advent, Gwarimpa.

