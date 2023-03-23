Lagos APC Asks Police To Invite Rhodes-Vivour For Questioning Over Violence Threat

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has asked security agencies to invite the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour for questioning over his threats to unleash violence n the state.

The party in a statement signed by its spokesman, Seye Oladejo, said the law enforcement agencies should not allow Rhodes-Vivour to continue to incite the people of the state against the government.

He said, “It’s baffling that the law enforcement agencies have not invited him for questioning for his incitement and call for anarchy because he lost an election.

“We found it amazing that his understanding of justice and fairness is when he wins an election by merely leveraging on opportunism and unsustainable spur of the moment.

“During the electioneering campaign, Lagosians laboured in vain to identify his selling points, pedigree and the substance of his manifestos.

“The reality remains that a campaign based on blind, uninformed and bitter criticism of the ruling party without a credible alternative could only end in failure.

“He failed to discern the political sophistication of the largely civilized Lagos voters who were able to successfully draw a line between political choices, religious beliefs and tribal sentiments which were the kernels of Chinedu’s campaign.

“It’s now clear to all and sundry that his interpretation of free and fair elections is only when he wins. This is consistent with the position of his principal, Peter Obi, who has successfully hypnotized his minority followers.

“It was convenient to ignore incidents of violent attacks and killings of the APC supporters across the state and play the victim by allegedly visiting unidentifiable and unverifiable patients.”

The party asked Rhodes-Vivour to tender an unreserved apology to all Lagosians for playing religious and tribal politics in the state.

“We may, however, understand your plight for misunderstanding the religious rites that has being a periodical ceremony to ensure peace and harmony in our dear state after all you do not ‘ think in Yoruba.

“We chose to ignore his disrespect and disdain for traditional rulers and institutions by his utterances and postures.

“Your apprehension about free and fair elections under Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Presidency shows Chinedu as a poor student of history. Tinubu has unmatchable democratic credentials built on many years of sacrifice and painstaking service to our fatherland.

“By voting Tinubu, Nigerians have opted for a prepared Presidency that can only usher in an unprecedented development, peace and the restoration of our place of pride in the comity of nations.

“Perhaps we need to wake you up to the reality that the elections are over. True Lagosians will not appreciate further distractions from you as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu focuses on finishing strong and preparing for a greater Lagos in the next dispensation. You may, however, wish to approach the courts and put a stop to this immature grandstanding.”

