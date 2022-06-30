Lagos APC Assembly candidate empowers 11 fashion designers

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Badagry Constituency 1 for Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. Solomon Bonu, has empowered 11 members of the Nigeria Union of Tailors (NUT), Ajara branch, with working tools. Bonu, who was a former special adviser on tourism, arts and culture to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the gesture was to celebrate the birthday of the governor. He said: “This is to thank God for preserving our governor who has just celebrated his 57 years birthday. We are using this avenue to thank God and pray that He continues to preserve him to old age. “The beneficiaries had completed their training for over eight years but were unable to perform the graduation rite as stipulated by the union.

