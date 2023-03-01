2023 Elections Politics

Lagos APC Chair, Ojelabi Congratulates President-Elect, Tinubu

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Cornelius Ojelabi, has congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his well-deserved victory in the recently held presidential elections.

Ojelabi in a statement signed by the state Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, acknowledged the wide support for Asiwaju across the board despite the keen nature of the contest.

He expressed his appreciation to all the leaders, members and sympathizers of APC for their diligence, perseverance, commitment, vigilance, and sacrifice in the days preceding the election, during and thereafter.

Ojelabi appreciated all Nigerians who despite the excruciating challenges of recent times performed their responsibilities to further entrench our democracy.

He said, “The electoral body, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security agencies and other stakeholders will go down in history as midwives to a free, fair, transparent and historic election in Nigeria.

“The role of the opposition parties who made a keen contest of the election by providing options for the electorates was significant of tremendous growth in our nascent democracy.”

Ojelabi assured that the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will fulfil his part of the social contract with all Nigerians by delivering in totality on his manifesto of RENEWED HOPE to usher in an era of peace, security, prosperity, nationwide growth and our restoration to a place of pride in the comity of nations.

“Nigerians have chosen a prepared president whose selling point remains his antecedent, pedigree and unwavering commitment to progressive governance.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

APC is on a mission to rescue Abia –Emenike

Posted on Author IFEANYI EMMANUEL

Chief Ikechi Emenike is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State. In this interview with IFEANYI EMMANUEL, he speaks on governance in the state and the kind of leadership the state requires come 2023 Are you satisfied with the level of development in Abia State compared to other states of the […]
Politics

2023: Emmanuel’s legacies in industrialization, agriculture will be sustained – Sen. Effiong Bob

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo In his avowed determination to enhance the fortunes of the state if elected as governor in 2023, Senator Effiong Dickson Bob has promised to embark on large scale farm settlements across the three senatorial districts of Akwa Ibom State to further boost the agricultural revolution started by Governor Udom Emmanuel. Bob, […]
Politics

Governors have to rise up, protect their states –Moshood Salvador

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Moshood Salvador, has harped on the essence of unity among Nigerians at this critical period. Salvador also advised that if the South West wants the presidency in 2023, then its leaders has to carry the people of the South South and South West along. He spoke […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica