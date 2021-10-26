News

Lagos APC Congress: Appeal C’ttee begins collection of petitions

The All Progressives Congress (APC) State Congress Appeal Committee for Lagos State yesterday appealed to all aggrieved members to first consider party’s interest and not rock the boat because things didn’t go their way.

The Chairman, State Congress Appeal Committee, Fatima Umar, made the appeal at a special meeting with stakeholders at the party’s secretariat on Acme Road, Ikeja, in a bid to resolving all fallouts from the Oct. 16 state congress in the state.

Umar said that the committee was put together by the national headquarters of the party to look into any petition or complain any group might have after the last state congress.

“We are here to right the wrongs and heal the wounds. We can always iron things out as a family. When there is unity, we can achieve great thing as a family.

“You don’t throw away your family because you are upset. You don’t throw away your family because things do not go your way. We should not allow people will take power from get back into power.”

Umar, who led the five-man committee, said that the committee would start collecting petitions as from Tuesday from 10 till 3pm, saying the submission of petitions might likely close on Wednesday.

She said that the committee would make recommendations to the APC National Caretaker Committee, which would take final decision.

Speaking, Mr Fouad Oki of the Democrats Group, one of the aggrieved groups, said that if nothing was done on the grievances and fallouts of various state congresses, it might have impact on the outcome of the 2023 general elections in the state.

Also, Mr Jimi Shobayo of the Conscience Forum, another aggrieved group within the party, told the committee that there were contending factions in the state party, calling for fairness, equity and justice.

Also speaking, Mr Sunday Ajayi, of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, who is the factional chairman of APC in Lagos expressed doubt about the fairness of the committee.

Ajayi alleged that the committee appeared to be biased with the constitution of groups invited for the meeting.

“We want the committee to sit tight and have a rethink, they should stop acting script. We have presented our petitions,” Ajayi said.

