Lagos APC congress: Chairmanship aspirant seeks consensus candidate

Ahead of Saturday’s Lagos State congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a chairmanship aspirant, Mrs Beatrice Tugbobo, has called for a consensus method of choosing party officials. The former Chairman of Mushin Local Govern-ment Area pledged to carry everyone along if she emerges the chairman of the APC in the state.

She also urged party faithful to embrace the calls for consensus being promoted by the party’s caretaker Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni. She said: “I am bringing my wealth of expertise experience, contacts and motherly touch to further advance the political fortunes and causes of the Lagos State Chapter of our great party the APC, without leaving any member behind.” The APC chief added that she would realise her goals given what was described as her expertise to revive the much-needed spirit of patriotism and bring about stability. Tugbobo, who said she is coming on the back of statewide support and acclamation of the AAMCO group, affirmed that she is strategically poised to take over from the outgoing Tunde Balogun executive.

