Lagos APC congress: Chairmanship aspirant seeks consensus candidate

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Ahead of Saturday’s Lagos State congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a chairmanship aspirant, Mrs Beatrice Tugbobo, has called for a consensus method of choosing party officials. The former Chairman of Mushin Local Govern-ment Area pledged to carry everyone along if she emerges the chairman of the APC in the state.

She also urged party faithful to embrace the calls for consensus being promoted by the party’s caretaker Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni. She said: “I am bringing my wealth of expertise experience, contacts and motherly touch to further advance the political fortunes and causes of the Lagos State Chapter of our great party the APC, without leaving any member behind.” The APC chief added that she would realise her goals given what was described as her expertise to revive the much-needed spirit of patriotism and bring about stability. Tugbobo, who said she is coming on the back of statewide support and acclamation of the AAMCO group, affirmed that she is strategically poised to take over from the outgoing Tunde Balogun executive.

News

George Floyd’s murder suspect, Derek Chauvin, charged with tax evasion

Posted on Author Reporter

    The former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering African-American man George Floyd has been charged with multiple felony counts of tax evasion. Derek Chauvin and his wife are accused of failing to report income from various jobs, and allegedly owe nearly $38,000 (£30,000) to Minnesota State, reports the BBC. The officer was filmed […]
News

Trump: Kabul airport explosion wouldn’t have happened if I was president  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former President Donald Trump hammered President Joe Biden over the deadly suicide bombings outside Kabul’s international airport Thursday, claiming in a videotaped statement that “it would not have happened if I was your president.” The 45th president released the two-minute, 15-second statement to Fox News prior to an appearance on the cable network’s “Hannity” program. In his remarks, […]
News

US House Speaker will require members to wear masks to be recognized

Posted on Author Reporter

  House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Tuesday said masks would be a requirement for members in the chamber as the number of coronavirus cases – and related deaths – rise throughout the U.S. On the House floor, the speaker said members would not be recognized if they were not properly wearing their face coverings – and recognition would be […]

