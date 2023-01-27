News

Lagos APC educates traders, artisans on electoral laws, offences

The All Progressives Congress (APC) State Campaign Council in Lagos, has carried out a sensitisation campaign on electoral laws and offences for market men and women, artisans and traders associations across the state. The sensitisation programme organised by the APC SCC Directorate of Mobilization had in attendance market leaders, traders associations and artisans drawn from markets across the state. In his opening address, the state party chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, said the programme was held to educate the traders on the electoral laws and mode of voting using the newly introduced BVAS technology. Ojelabi said: “This is a continuation of our engagement with the people. We are educating them on the mode of voting in the forthcoming election.

“This is the first time we are using the BVAS reason we are sensitizing market men and women to know their roles and rights on election day. “We want to equip them to have pre-knowledge of what lies ahead of the election. We are encouraging our market leaders to talk to their members, children, friends and families to collect their PVCs because without it voting is not possible.”

 

