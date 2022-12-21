Lagos APC loses members to PDP

Hundreds of the members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State dumped the party for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This is coming just as the defectors drummed up supportforthePDPgovernorship candidate Abdul-Azeez OlajideAdediranandpresidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

However, the Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Seye Oladejo, stated that his party was unperturbed by the development, saying the move “won’t count for anything.” Oladejo added: “Won’t deny them (the PDP) of their moment of momentary victory because we are in a season of transfer.”

A statement by the Head of Media and Communication of Jandor4Governor Organisation Gbenga Ogunleye on Tuesday stated that the defection was based on what they termed as unending deceit and deception within their former party. Ogunleye added that the deception has not only caused harm to their personal development as politicians but is also dangerous for the entrenchment of internal democracy within a political party and the state at large.

