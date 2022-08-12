Lagos APC Ndigbo backs Joe Igbokwe

The Conference 57 Chairmen of Ndigbo in the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) has passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of Joe Igbokwe and coordinator, Eze Uche Dimgba. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the chairman, Chima Ukwandu, pledged their loyalty to Igbokwe. Ukwandu said: “We wish to unequivocally state that we believe in the apex leadership of Igbokwe and Dimgba. “We have observed and noted down misinformation and misgivings on the part of some individuals and groups springing up to cause confusion in Ndigbo APC political family.

“This we have also ob-served is aided by some Yoruba leaders whom we are yet to understand their real motives. “Let it be known that Conference 57 Chairmen are strongly behind Joe Igbokwe and Eze Dimgba as apex leader and state coordinator respectively and shall only take instructions and directives from them accordingly.”

Ukwandu said the conference is the only Ndigbo political group in Lagos APC. He said: “It is important to note that Conference 57 Chairmen came in place after due proper harmonization of all the five Igbo political groups three years ago to form what is today known as Ndigbo in APC Lagos State under the apex leadership of Igbokwe. “It is worthy of note that Chief Chris Ekwilo headed the 13-man harmonization committee that harmonized the five groups.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...