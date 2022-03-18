Lagos APC: New exco, fresh mandate

It was the dawn of a new era for Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as new executive members were sworn in on Monday as part of preparation for the 2023 general election. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

Aptly known as one of the most formidable state chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country, the Lagos APC, on Monday, started a fresh journey to augment its place in the progressives fold when it inaugurated 37 executive members to pilot its affairs.

Although the APC, which is in control of government in the state had its fair share of party crisis following the outcry of a group within it, Lagos4Lagos, that the ward and local government congresses conducted were marred with irregularities, the party eventually heave a sigh of relief when the group moved to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In October 2021, the party elected 37 state party officials through voice votes at the party’s state congress held at Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos.

The seven-man Lagos APC State Congress Committee headed by Adebayo Adelabu, said that the committee received 37 forms for the 36 party positions. He said that 35 aspirants were returned unopposed while the position of the chairman was contested by two aspirants. But one of the aspirants was unsuccessful and disqualified during screening.

At the end of carnival-like congress, which was monitored by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, among others, a one-time council chairman, commissioner and federal legislator, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, emerged as the party’s chairman. After the back and forth from the national headquarters of the party, Ojelabi, joined other chairmen from the 36 states of the federation last week to take his oath of office for the position. Done with the Abuja inauguration, Ojelabi proceeded to Lagos to perform the oath of office on his executive members on Monday, March 14, 2022.

The officers include Mayegun Olanrewaju (Deputy Chairman), Lanre Odesanya (Secretary), Mrs Olayinka Oladunjoye (Vice Chairman, East), Folashade Bakare (Legal Adviser), Seye Oladejo (Publicity Secretary), Dr. Muritala Seriki (Youth Leader), Jumoke Okoya-Thomas (Woman Leader), Kehinde Babalola (Assistant Women Leader), Israel Akiode (Physically Challenged Leader), Ayodele Adewale (Organising Secretary), Idris Aregbe (Youth Organising Secretary) and Wasiu Banjo (Financial Secretary).

At the ceremony attended by Governance Advisory Council (GAC) members- Prince Oluyole Olusi, Pa Olorunfunmi Basorun, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, Alhaji Akanni Seriki, Prince Murphy Adetoro, Senator Tony Adefuye, Otunba Oladele Ajomale and Alhaji Mutiu Aare-the oath was administered on the party officers by former APC National Legal Adviser Babatunde Ogala (SAN). The event was also witnessed by Senator Ganiyu Solomon, former federal legislator Dayo Alebiosu, Abu Akilapa, representative of Eleko, Obanikoro of Lagos, Chief Ajayi Bembe, Sesan Olanrewaju, Lateef Ibirogba, Abiodun Mafe, Hakeem Bamgbola, Valentine Buraimoh, Ahmed Seriki and Mrs. Kafilat Ogbara. In his address, Ojelabi, said the state executives would elevate fairness and equity in running its affairs, adding that the Lagos APC was in dire need of all genuine compatriots to build a better party for all.

He said: “We are all involved in strengthening the party to an enviable position. All of us have the responsibility to make APC a truly progressive party, where oppression and partiality will no longer be the order of the day. “We shall henceforth give priority to justice and equity, so that everyone’s goals and aspirations can be fulfilled in relative peace. There will be no room for injustice.” Ojelabi assured that the executives would put collective interest above personal interest and give every member his or her dues. The chairman said the executives would regard every member of the party as one, respect and care for them.

“We must try as much as possible to bring back the glory. We must try as much as possible to reconcile and deepen our democracy. This team is saddled with the responsibility of rescuing the party back on track. It means everyone must work together to retake our lost glory.

“As you are taking the oath of office today, I want to charge you to go to your various constituencies and commence a process of harmony and genuine reconciliation. Whatever be the sort of caucus or caucuses we belong to, today as we take an oath of office, we are taking the oath to serve the people of Lagos State, all members of APC irrespective of your caucuses.

“So, go to your various constituencies and commence a process of harmony and genuine reconciliation. Take every member of our party and the public as your people who should be respected and cared for. We must find ways to arrest the current nose-diving trends of our votes and take Lagos back to the days of quality voting. Forget about the issue of caucuses now and focus on ensuring peace, harmony and expanding the membership of our party,” he said.

In his remarks, Olusi congratulated the new executive members of the party, saying “you have been given a very heavy responsibility to control the running of the party. Today, we have bestowed on you a responsibility to put this party in proper shape. “You have been given a hectic responsibility; the control; the running of the party. I am not happy about the running of the party. Many party leaders are not aware of the party manifestos.

How can they explain to members? We have problem at the national in respect of convention.” He urged the state officers to read and understand the manifestos of the party to be well-equipped to answer people’s questions. Ogunleye said the state executive committee represents an array of competent people, urging them to maintain fairness, equity, strongwill to do what is right and be sympathetic to the feelings of party members.

He added: “You should focus on issues, not personalities.” On his part, Ajomale urged party members to adopt the slogan of “APC my party, APC your party and APC our party.” Turning to Ojelabi, he said: “Not all our members are grassroots people.

You will need to organise seminars where they will understand the rudiments of political party.” The chairman of Lagos State House Committee on Information, Publicity and Security, David Setonji, expressed confidence in the capacity of Ojelabi to lead the party to higher heights. Setonji urged the new executives to labour more and intensify efforts on the integration of party members across the state. For a former lawmaker, Alebiosu, the emergence of the members of the exco attested to their ability to deliver selfless service toward putting the party on a more solid footing.

“I am happy with the caliber of people we have in the team, the chairman is an Alist personality in terms of party politics, and we can be sure of more success as we approach the electioneering season, all I can say for now is that it is the dawn of a new day,” he said. Speaking on reconciliation of aggrieved members, Chief Babatunde Aboyade, the Lagos APC Vice-Chairman (Lagos West Senatorial District), said: “We have not given up on those who have defected to other parties . We are still reaching them. It may not be in the public but we are talking to them.

“We are making sure that whatever they want is looked at. Politics is give and take. We will ensure that all are brought back into the fold. We are working on it and we are not sleeping on it. We want to reconcile all factions and groups within the party because united we stand, divided we fall. We want to achieve this to the letter. We must ensure reconciliation in our family.” x

