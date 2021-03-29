News

Lagos APC, PDP bicker over council election

Lagos State chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday engaged in brickbats over the timing for local government council elections in the state.

 

The PDP, which fired the first salvo through its Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani, called out the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to resist any alleged plan by his party, the APC, to impose a caretaker administration in the council areas at the expiration of the tenure of the current democraticallyelected leaders in three months.

 

The opposition party said it would not condone any undemocratic move by the ruling party to prevent elected representatives in the grassroots government, vowing to deploy legal means to prevent any arrangement than an election into the councils.

 

The PDP noted that; “We are informed that the APC plans not to conduct local elections this year.

 

The tenure of the councils expires in about three months. The APC is jittery of any local government elections as the majority of the councils have performed very disappointingly and cannot win any fair polls to retain control.

 

“We call on the state governor and Lagos State House of Assembly to resist any attempt not to conduct local government elections in order to prevent a state of lawlessness at that level of government

 

 

 

 

