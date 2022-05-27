Lagos APC postpones House of Assembly primaries

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its House of Assembly primary in Lagos State till today, citing no reason for the shift. In a terse statement from Femi Oyedele, the Chief of Staff to the state chairman of the party, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, the party said the primary elections for constituency 1 and 2 in all the 20 local governments (40 constituencies) will take place in the various constituency venues.

The statement read in part; “Lagos State House of Assembly primary elections for constituency 1 and 2 in all the 20 local governments (40 constituencies) take place tomorrow (27th May, 2022) by 10am at the various constituency venues. Senate primary elections take place at the three senatorial districts venues at 2pm same day.

House of Representatives primary elections will take place at the 24 federal constituencies on Saturday, May 28, at 10am.” Also affirming the postponement, Yesiru Karamo, the APC Acting Publicity Secretary said: “Yes, it has been postponed till tomorrow across the board. By 10am tomorrow, we will start across all 40 state constituencies.”

