Lagos APC postpones House of Assembly primaries

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its House of Assembly primaries in Lagos State till Friday, giving no reason for the shift.

In a terse statement from Femi Oyedele, Chief of Staff to the state Chairman of the party, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, the party said the primary elections for constituency 1 and 2 in all the 20 local governments (40 constituencies) will take place in the various constituency venues.

The statement reads: “Lagos State House of Assembly primary elections for constituency 1 and 2 in all the 20 local governments (40 constituencies) take place tomorrow (27th May, 2022) by 10.00 am at the various constituency venues. Senate primary elections take place at the 3 senatorial districts venues at 2.00 pm same day (27th May, 2022). House of Representatives primary elections will take place at the 24 Federal constituencies on Saturday 28th May, 2022, at 10.00 am.”

Also affirming the postponement, Yesiru Karamo, the APC Acting Publicity Secretary, said: “Yes, it has been postponed till tomorrow across the tomorrow. By 10:00 a.m. tomorrow (Friday), we will start across all that 40 state constituencies.”

Asked about the reason for the shift, the Lagos APC spokesman said that the governorship primary which took place on Thursday was concluded late.

According to him, since the ad hoc delegates for the House of Assembly are handful, the exercise will not take time to be concluded on Friday.

He appealed to all party members and delegates to bear with the party and be ready to pay any sacrifice for the sake of the party.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has also shifted its House of Representatives primary earlier scheduled for Friday to Saturday alongside the senatorial primary.

