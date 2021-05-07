Lagos APC, Rep seek more inclusion of women in elective positions

Women in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have called for an increased participation and inclusion of women in elective positions across the country. The women made the call yesterday at a Consultative Forum with the theme; “Inclusion of APC Women in Elective Positions: Lagos State as a Pacesetter,” convened by the party’s women’s leader in the state, Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas.

In her opening remarks at the forum, former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule, tasked women to come together and make themselves available for elective positions. While extolling the exceptional character and unique managerial skills of women, Adebule described women as transformational and mentors. She added; “The purpose of our gathering here today is to see how we can come together for the benefit of women, not only in Lagos State, but in the entire country. Our inclusion in leadership and elective positions is what we must work towards and demand for. We must present ourselves for elective positions. It is time for local government elections; it is the duty of our women to support women participants with their votes and funds.” In her address, Convener of the forum, Hon. Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, bemoaned under- representation of women in politics while charging them to fight more for elective positions.

