Lagos APC: Seamless congress ushers in Ojelabi as chairman

Regardless of apprehension, the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), last weekend, held a carnival-like, seamless state congress to elect a 36-man executive council at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan. WALE ELEGBEDE reports

If the pre-congress conversations around the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State are anything to go by, the outcome of last Saturday’s state congress ought to be nasty, violent and inconclusive. But the reverse was the case as the congress held for three hours without any rancour with a smooth change of baton between the former chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun and the new helmsman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, a former Commissioner for Rural Development in the state.

The anxiety was heightened, following factional tendencies within the party who conducted ward and local government aside from the mainstream system, vowing to change the status quo and reconfigure Lagos politics. However, the APC leadership read out the Riot Act to all party faithful to conform to all laid-down rules and regulations. It threatened to evoke necessary sections of APC Constitution to sanction any erring member.

A statement by the National Secretary, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator James Akpanudoedehe, stated: “The purported parallel congresses are futile activities and very strange to the party, our constitution and the guidelines for the conduct of the state and other congresses. Only exercises conducted by duly inaugurated state congress committees are recognised by the party.” Gathering at Onikan area of Lagos, party faithful and delegates from across the 20 local governments of the state, adorned in similar aso-ebi thronged the venue as early as 8.am with coordinated security apparatus on sight. Leading delegates to the congress, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was one of the early callers to the venue and he aptly displayed leadership in the absence of the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

At the congress were Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat; Secretary to Government Folasade Jaji; Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde; Senators Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central); Solomon Adeola, (Lagos West) and Tokunbo Abiru (Lagos East); Governance Advisory Council (GAC) member Wale Edun; Environment Commissioner, Tunji Bello; his Information and Strategy counterpart, Gbenga Omotoso; former Deputy Governors Olufemi Pedro, Sarah Sosan and Idiat Adebule as well as Senator Musiliu Obanikoro; all serving members of the national and state Assembly, chairpersons of local councils and party supporters. The congress was held under the supervision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led by Shehu Abdullahi and electoral committee members appointed by the party’s National Caretaker Committee.

No fewer than 1,615 delegates were accredited to pick the party’s state executive members during the congress. The congress commenced at 12:05p.m, following the opening speech of the chairman of the state’s Congress Electoral Committee, Adebayo Adelabu, who promised objectivity, fairness and equity throughout the process.

Adelabu, who was the 2019 governorship candidate of the APC in Oyo State, said the electoral committee was duly authorised by the party’s national caretaker committee to ensure smooth organisation of the election, expressing confidence in the peaceful conduct of the process.

Before the commencement of voting, the Electoral Committee chairman disclosed that 37 aspirants were screened for all 36 vacant positions in the party’s state chapter. Two aspirants, he said, expressed their interest in the chairmanship position. Adelabu disclosed that a chairmanship aspirant was found ineligible based on the party’s guidelines and was disqualified. Other aspirants, he said, were all cleared for the positions they contested for and returned unopposed. The Congress Committee members adopted voice voting, requesting card-carrying members to nominate each of the eligible aspirants for members’ approval.

The exercise was supervised by the Secretary of the State Congress Committee, Anthony Ogba. After filling up all positions outside the chairmanship, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. James Faleke, nominated Ojelabi, describing him as a loyal grassroots politician who will promote inclusion in party affairs. Ojelabi’s nomination was seconded by another federal legislator, Olufemi Adebanjo.

At about 2:35 p.m., the exercise ended, with Ojelabi duly returned as elected chairman of the APC in Lagos State. In his address, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the process as “simply decisive, non-controversial,” expressing his confidence in the new team that will be steering the party’s affairs in Lagos. The governor said Ojelabi possesses a brilliant resume as loyal APC chieftain, noting that the new team would work to deepen the party’s stronghold in the state.

He said: “We have come to the end of the state congress. All party members are happy with the peaceful conduct of the process and the outcome. I am certain that the leadership that emerged from this exercise is a round peg in a hole. The man (Ojelabi), who will be leading the team has a brilliant resume as a trusted hand, at the national assembly level, State Executive Council level, political and community leadership level.

He has over 20 years political experience.” Sanwo-Olu dismissed parallel congresses held by some elements as “mere naming ceremonies,” saying the authentic congress was the one attended by card-carrying members of the party at the venue announced by the State Congress Committee and supervised by INEC and the party national executive committee. The governor said the new chairman had the mandate to reach out to aggrieved party members and bring them back to the fold.

In his acceptance speech, Ojelabi praised the governor for a hitch-free congress, noting that the peaceful conduct of the election manifested good leadership ingrained in the party by the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Tinubu. “All that has been achieved here today is part of the attestation of good leadership, deep thoughtfulness of our great leader, father, benefactor, mentor and pathfinder of Nigerian politics, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “On behalf of all new exco members, we are committed to set our great party on higher pedestal. All hands must be on deck.

This is a crucial moment in our political endeavours in the state. “We assure the party members in Lagos State of our commitment to lead the party to greater heights. We pray that the APC and the party will continue to grow in all ramifications nationwide. “I enjoin all party members to come up strongly for us to really take this party to the next level and compliment the efforts of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu,” he said. The new chairman of Lagos APC pledged to lead the team by consolidating the progress recorded under his predecessor, Tunde Balogun, and promised to set the party on higher pedestal. Also elected into the party’s executive are Deputy State Chairman, Moshood Maiyegun; State Secretary, Sunmi Odesanya; Assistant State Secretary, Mariam Animashaun; Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo; Legal Adviser, Folashade Bakare; Assistant Legal Adviser, Adebola Adewunmi-Ladigbolu and State Women Leader, Jumoke Okoya- Thomas.

The state vice chairpersons are Tunde Aboyade (Lagos West), Mrs. Oladunjoye (Lagos East) and Mr. Daramola (Lagos Central); State Treasurer, Biodun Aigbe; Assistant State Treasurer, Oludele Sonola; Financial Secretary, Doyin Banjo; Assistant Financial Secretary, Alhaja Funke Olaleye; Organising Secretary, Comrade Ayodele Adewale; Assistant Organising Secretary, Bayo Sanwo-Olu; Assistant Publicity Secretary, Yesiru Karamo; Welfare Secretary, Kehinde Adeniyi; Assistant Welfare Secretary, Akinola Idowu. Others are Auditor, Doyin Pikuda; Assistant Auditor, Salisu Elegushi; Assistant Women Leader, Kehinde Babalola; State Youth Leader, Muritala Seriki; Assistant Youth Leader, Rasak Omoloja; Special Physically Challenged Leader, Israel Akiode, and State Youth Organising, Idris Aregbe.

The Senatorial Youth Leaders are Rasheed Gbose (Lagos West), Gbenga Balogun (Lagos East), and Sulaiman Animashaun (Lagos Central). The senatorial women leaders are Bola Badmus-Olujobi (Lagos West), Wonuola Aje-Osinowo (Lagos East) and Modupe Olawoyin (Lagos Central). The ex-Officios are Abu Oriyomi (West), Babatunde Olaoluwa (Lagos East), Alhaji Kpapiko Mohammed (Lagos Central 1) and Ngozi Chinweuko (Lagos Central II). With wave of discontent in the management of APC affairs across the country, the leadership of the party in Lagos certainly have huge task of bringing together different interests and tendencies in the party but how early this can be done before the 2023 polls is left to be seen.

Like this: Like Loading...