Lagos APC suspends campaigns indefinitely

The Lagos State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended its campaign towards the forthcoming elections. According to a statement issued yesterday by the party’s state chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, said the decision was reached as a result of the state of the nation due to the scarcity of fuel and pain occasioned by the Naira redesign. Speaking through a statement issued by the state’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, Ojelabi, empathized with the general public, especially the down trodden who are at the receiving end.

He expressed the view that it will be insensitive to forge ahead with the various rallies with the situation of things. He emphasized that members of APC are not immuned against the development as he has been inundated with several complaints.

