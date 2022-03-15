Lagos APC swears in exco members, stresses justice, equity

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State yesterday inaugurated and swore-in 37 new state executive council members, insisting that it would elevate fairness and equity in running the affairs of the party.

A former National Legal Adviser of APC, Babatunde Ogala, administered the oath of office on the new state officers, while the chairman, Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body in Lagos APC, Tajudeen Olusi, presented certificates to all the 37 state officers.

Speaking at the formal inauguration of the state executive members of the party, held at the party’s Secretariat in Acme Road, Lagos, chairman of the party in the state, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, said the executives would put collective interest above personal interest and give every member his or her dues.

Ojelabi urged the executive members to spurn issues relating to caucuses and work together to expand the membership strength of the Lagos APC ahead of the 2023 election.

He said: “Today’s event marks a new era in our great party. As you take the oath of office today, I want to urge us all to put our collective interests over and above personal interests and give every member of the party his/her dues.

“We shall henceforth give priority to justice and equity. We will do everything within our powers to develop the party

“As you take an oath of office, I want to charge you all to take a critical look at the responsibilities attached to that office and decide whether you still wish to continue or you want to change your mind because there will be no room for indolence and injustice.

“We must all be ready to deepen our democracy and move forward the glory of the party. We must try as much as possible to reconcile all interests. This team is saddled with the responsibilities of uniting every interest in the party. It means every member will work together to regain our lost glory.”

In his remarks, Olusi congratulated the new executive members of the party, saying “you have been given a very heavy responsibility to control the running of the party.

”Today, we have bestowed on you a responsibility to put this party in proper shape.”

A former deputy governor of the state, Abiodun Ogunleye, described the newly inaugurated executives as being competent to lead the party to call for fairness, equity and empathy.

