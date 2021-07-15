News

Lagos APC Treasurer dies in U.S

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Treasurer of Caretaker Committee of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sumbo Ajose, is dead. Ajose, 55, passed on in the United States, where she was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment on Tuesday July 13. Confirming the demise, the spokesman for the party in the state, Hon Seye Oladejo, described it as most unfortunate and shocking According to him, the late woman politician and treasurer was an asset to the party and she would be greatly missed.

He said: “It’s a huge loss to our party. It’s sadly true and it’s most shocking and unfortunate. We at the Lagos APC express our regret. We commiserate with the family of the deceased and all her associates. It’s a tough call for me personally because we were quite close.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG to Adesina: We’re proud of you

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has congratulated Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of African Development Bank (AfDB) Group on his re-election as the eighth president of the bank for a second term. The congratulatory message was delivered by Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, Governor of Nigeria to AfDB, and Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning yesterday. Ahmed said that […]
News

FG Okays Ohanaeze group to monitor Nnamdi Kanu’s trial

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) Monday said that the formation of a legal team by Ohanaeze Ndigbo to monitor the proceedings at the trial of the self-acclaimed IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, which is in line with the doctrine of the right of fair hearing rooted in Section […]
News

2020 Africa Film for Impact Festival (AFFIF) and awards kicks off Nov 3

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…Over 4,731 films submitted, 128 qualifies for screening All is now set for the 2020 Africa Film For Impact Festival (AFFIF) and Awards. The highly anticipated event is billed to start tomorrow, November 3 – 7, 2020 via virtual access. With over 10,000 film entries, 128 films made the official selection to screen at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica