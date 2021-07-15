Lagos APC Treasurer dies in U.S

Treasurer of Caretaker Committee of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sumbo Ajose, is dead. Ajose, 55, passed on in the United States, where she was receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment on Tuesday July 13. Confirming the demise, the spokesman for the party in the state, Hon Seye Oladejo, described it as most unfortunate and shocking According to him, the late woman politician and treasurer was an asset to the party and she would be greatly missed.

He said: “It’s a huge loss to our party. It’s sadly true and it’s most shocking and unfortunate. We at the Lagos APC express our regret. We commiserate with the family of the deceased and all her associates. It’s a tough call for me personally because we were quite close.”

