Lagos: APC Ward Chair, Abraham, missing

All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Chairman at Festac area of Lagos State, Soji Abraham, is missing. The father of three was said to have been seen last about 9.30pm, at 322 Road, I Close, Festac area on February 4, 2021.

It was learnt that a day after he went missing, his phone number was still going through. But a few hours later the phone was switched off.

His elder brother, Mr. Adeniyi Abraham, said he was at home when he received a phone call from Soji’s wife that her husband was yet to return home. Adeniyi said that was how they started searching for him, while some of his friends told them they saw him on 322 Road, I Close area of Festac.

He said: “Since then we have been calling his phone on a daily basis to see if we can reach him, but we have reported the matter to Festac Police Station.

The Divisional Police Officer promised to Investigate the matter. “I count on the police to bring my brother back, because his family has been having sleepless nights, especially the wife and children.

I believe if it was true that he was kidnapped, the abductors would have reached us and demanded ransom. But nobody has called us to ask for money, but we put our trust in God for his release.”

Adeniyi said Soji, who is the Ward C, Chairman of APC, Festac, was supposed to go for a visa interview at the Canadian Embassy a day after he was abducted.

He added: “Unfortunately, my brother could not make it to the embassy and we don’t know his whereabouts. I pray God will spare his life. I have not been myself since then.” When our correspondent tried to get Soji’s wife’s reaction, she was said not to be available for now.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said nothing of such was reported to the police.

Like this: Like Loading...