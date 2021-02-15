Metro & Crime

Lagos: APC Ward Chair, Abraham, missing

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Chairman at Festac area of Lagos State, Soji Abraham, is missing. The father of three was said to have been seen last about 9.30pm, at 322 Road, I Close, Festac area on February 4, 2021.

 

It was learnt that a day after he went missing, his phone number was still going through. But a few hours later the phone was switched off.

 

His elder brother, Mr. Adeniyi Abraham, said he was at home when he received a phone call from Soji’s wife that her husband was yet to return home. Adeniyi said that was how they started searching for him, while some of his friends told them they saw him on 322 Road, I Close area of Festac.

 

He said: “Since then we have been calling his phone on a daily basis to see if we can reach him, but we have reported the matter to Festac Police Station.

 

The Divisional Police Officer promised to Investigate the matter. “I count on the police to bring my brother back, because his family has been having sleepless nights, especially the wife and children.

 

I believe if it was true that he was kidnapped, the abductors would have reached us and demanded ransom. But nobody has called us to ask for money, but we put our trust in God for his release.”

 

Adeniyi said Soji, who is the Ward C, Chairman of APC, Festac, was supposed to go for a visa interview at the Canadian Embassy a day after he was abducted.

 

He added: “Unfortunately, my brother could not make it to the embassy and we don’t know his whereabouts. I pray God will spare his life. I have not been myself since then.” When our correspondent tried to get Soji’s wife’s reaction, she was said not to be available for now.

 

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, said nothing of such was reported to the police.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Zone 16 AIG promises to support Bayelsa Police Command

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 16, Austin Agbonlahor has promised to support the Bayelsa State Command in anyway possible to encourage it boost its operations, noting that the crime rate in the state has reduced under the new Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli. Speaking on Wednesday while delivering a lecture […]
Metro & Crime

Inspector, robber die during shootout in Edo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Fleeing armed robbers have shot dead an officer, Inspector Mohammed Hameed, attached to the Anti-Cultism Unit of the Edo State Police Command. This was as members of the Edo State coalition of civil society groups – Network of Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria (NOCSON) – yesterday issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the police to publish […]

Sunday Shodipe
Metro & Crime

Incredible! Prime suspect in Oyo ritual killings escapes from police custody

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Residents of Oyo State on Sunday woke up to a stunning but incredible news that 19-year-old Sunday Sodipo, the serial killer who was last month paraded along with two other suspects, and openly confessed to how he had killed about five persons with a shovel at the Akinyele community of Ibadan, had escaped from police […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica