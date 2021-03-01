Lagos appoints GM for building agency

Lagos State government has appointed Gbolahan Owodunni Oki as General Manager of Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA). He took over from Mrs. Abiola Kosegbe, the immediate past general manager of LASBCA, who was deployed as permanent secretary in the state public service.

Oki obtained Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in architecture from University of Jos. He is a member of Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) and Architect Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON).

Alo the new general manager has managed several laudable projects within the state, which includes: Isalegangan multi-story residential development first of its kind in Lagos State, designed and being managed by Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency, Platinum Gold Housing Estate Mega-Structure Project Igbokusu, Lagos. Oki is a professional architect with a broad understanding of architectural design and construction.

He has expertise in urban design (slum areas), acoustics, landscaping planning, building construction, structures, architectural professional practice and ethics. He was chief resilience officer in the Lagos Resilience Office before his new appointment

Like this: Like Loading...