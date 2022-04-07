Metro & Crime

Lagos appoints MC Oluomo Parks Management Committee Chair

Lagos State Government has appointed an ex-chairman of the state’s chapter of National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo, as the Chairman of its Parks Management Committee.

Also, a former Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, was appointed as the Liaison Officer between the government and the committee.

This was contained in a press statement by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, titled: “Lagos govt sets up Parks Management Committee”.

An ex-Permanent Secretary, Dr. Taiwo Salaam, was also appointed as the secretary of the committee while Sulyman Ojora was appointed as the Deputy Chairman.

The appointments were announced less than four weeks after the Lagos State Governmrnt denied plans to appoint MC Oluomo chairman of the parts committee.

The Lagos State Government suspended the activities of NURTW in all parks and garages across the state after MC Oluomo was suspended by NURTW national body.

The statement read: “The Lagos State Government has set up a committee to oversee the affairs of all motor parks and garages in the state.

“This is in fulfillment of the Government’s promise to ensure that events in the National Union of Road Transport Workers are not allowed to threaten law and order.

“The Government has, therefore, exercised its constitutional powers to ensure that no vacuum, which can disrupt the peace of our dear state,is allowed to exist in the parks. This is a duty we owe all Lagosians and visitors.

“Members of the committee, who have been selected following consultations with stakeholders in the sector, are:

  1. Mr. Hakeem Odumosu (AIG Rtd) – Government Liaison Officer
  2. Alh Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya – Chairman
  3. Alh Sulyman B. Ojora – (Deputy Chairman )
  4. Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Salaam (Secretary)
  5. Comrade Olayiwola Lemboye
  6. Alh Mustapha Adekunle
  7. Alh Ganiyu Shittu
  8. Alh Mukaila Runsewe
  9. Alh Sulyman Yusuf
  10. Alh Mufutau Mutiu
  11. Alh Yinka Hassan
  12. Alh Sunday Ogunleye
  13. Alh Moshood Omojowa
  14. Alh Ismaila Aigoro
  15. Alh Ibrahim Yusuf. O
  16. Alh Akeem Tijani
  17. Mrs Omolabake Adelakun
  18. Comrade Kazeem Hassan
  19. Alh Wasiu Amole
  20. Alh Ganiyu Ayinde
  21. Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye
  22. John Victor Owolabi
  23. Saburi Salami
  24. Ibrahim Onitiju
  25. Odusanya Gbenga

“Members of the committee are to report to the Ministry of Transportation, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

“The Government on March 10 suspended NURTW operations in all parks and garages, following the tension sparked by some events in the union.”

 

