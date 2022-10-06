Lagos appoints substantive VC for LASUSTECH

The Lagos State Governor and Visitor to the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu, former Lagos State Polytechnic (LAAPOTECH), Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of a substantive vicechancellor for the institution. He is Prof. Olumuy-iwa, Omotola Odusanya, who was named the pioneer vice chancellor yesterday. The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit, Office of the Special Adviser on Education, which said that the appointment of Odusanya takes effect from September 29.

Recall that the state governor had at the conversion of the polytechnic to a university, approved the appointment of the substantive Rector of the polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Dr. Nurudeen Olaleye, as the vice-chancellor of the university in an acting capacity, pending the selection and appointment of a substantive vicechancellor.

The statement further revealed that the state government said further that it has become imperative to appoint a substantive vice-chancellor for the institution to ensure that there is no void in the university’s leadership and to maintain necessary stability at the university from time to time. Until his new appointment, Odusanya was a professor of public and community health and a fellow of the Medical College in Public Health and Community Medicine (FMCPH). He holds a Master’s degree in public health from the University of Lagos.

