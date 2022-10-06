News

Lagos appoints substantive VC for LASUSTECH

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

The Lagos State Governor and Visitor to the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu, former Lagos State Polytechnic (LAAPOTECH), Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of a substantive vicechancellor for the institution. He is Prof. Olumuy-iwa, Omotola Odusanya, who was named the pioneer vice chancellor yesterday. The announcement was contained in a statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit, Office of the Special Adviser on Education, which said that the appointment of Odusanya takes effect from September 29.

Recall that the state governor had at the conversion of the polytechnic to a university, approved the appointment of the substantive Rector of the polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Dr. Nurudeen Olaleye, as the vice-chancellor of the university in an acting capacity, pending the selection and appointment of a substantive vicechancellor.

The statement further revealed that the state government said further that it has become imperative to appoint a substantive vice-chancellor for the institution to ensure that there is no void in the university’s leadership and to maintain necessary stability at the university from time to time. Until his new appointment, Odusanya was a professor of public and community health and a fellow of the Medical College in Public Health and Community Medicine (FMCPH). He holds a Master’s degree in public health from the University of Lagos.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NDLEA intercepts N8bn cocaine at Lagos airport, nabs drug kingpin

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

A Brazil-based drug kingpin has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), who also intercepted 36 blocks of cocaine, weighing 27.95 kilogrammes with a street value of over N8 billion at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, Ikeja, Lagos.   The drug lord, Ejiofor Felix Enwereaku, who leads a syndicate, […]
News

Anambra 2021: 5 Obiano SSAs, hundreds of others decamp to PDP, endorse Valentine Ozigbo

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gained more ground Wednesday ahead of the November 6 election after hundreds of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) members in Anambra State decamped to the PDP, declaring support for the party’s governorship candidate, Valentine Ozigbo. The APGA members, led by the Anambra State Youth Leader, Comrade Eziokwu Magnus, were welcomed […]
News Top Stories

Why states can’t take over federal roads, by Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday, said it may not be feasible for states to take over federal roads within their jurisdictions. Gbajabiamila, who spoke against the backdrop of agitation that federal roads should be transferred to states for reconstruction, maintenance and control, said such transfer may require the amendment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica