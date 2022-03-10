News

Lagos apprehends 3 for impersonating LASBCA officials

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

The Lagos State government has apprehended three people for parading themselves as staff of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and illegally embarking on development control activities, thereby defrauding unsuspecting members of the public and causing mayhem.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako in Alausa yesterday. Salako said the impostors met their waterloo when they posed as a government demolition squad and illegally pulled down a disputed property in Ogombo, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state.

They have since been handed over to the police for prosecution while one Adeyemi Ajose, who is believed to be their mastermind, is still at large. The commissioner assured them that the full wrath of the law would be made to bear on those caught, while he urged residents not to hesitate in performing their civic responsibilities of reporting suspicious activities, particularly in the built environment of Lagos State.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

