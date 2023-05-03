Lagos approves Lekki Epe Corridor E-call up system

The Lagos State Government has approved the deployment of E-call up system for the Lekki-Epe Free Trade Zone corridor to avert severe congestion caused by articulated trucks accessing the Port corridor. The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, made this known at a Stakeholders’ Meeting held recently which had in attendance top government functionaries from the Ministry of Transportation, representatives of Lekki Worldwide Investment Limited, Lagos Free Zone, Lekki Deep Sea Port and Call up Technologies.

Explaining the State Govern- ment’s plan based on the urgent need to implement a sustainable, effective and technology- driven solution of truck movement in the Lekki-Epe Corridor, Oladeinde disclosed that the application of an e-call up system will help synchronise the movement of trucks assessing the Lekki Deep Seaport and other industries within the corridor, starting from Eleko junction to Lekki Free Trade Zone.

The Transport Commissioner also shared the State and Federal Government plans on road net- work expansion and inter-modal transport systems at an initial meeting held with the Five Chairmen of Local Government Areas, (LGAs) Local Council Development Areas, (LCDAs) in Epe division, Lekki Worldwide Investment Limited, (LWIL), representatives of Dangote Industries Limited, Nigeria Union Of Petroleum And Natural Gas Workers, (NUPENG), Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), and the Nigeria Police Force, (NPF).

He further mentioned that an interim arrangement is also be- ing put in place to decongest the roads through the evacuation of all illegal tankers from the red zone by a joint Task Force of the State, LGAs/LACDAs, Security Agencies and Stakeholders. The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, while analysing the challenges in Apapa and Tincan, emphasised the need to prevent a similar occurrence in the Lekki-Epe axis, hence the determination to deploy a Truck Queuing Management System in the area.